Washington’s 2021 football schedule is beginning to come into focus.

The Pac-12 Conference announced kickoff times and broadcast information for three more UW football games on Thursday, after it had been previously confirmed that the Huskies will meet Michigan at 4:30 p.m. PT on Sept. 11, in a non-conference clash aired nationally on ABC.

There is still some uncertainty surrounding the Nov. 26 Apple Cup against Washington State in Seattle — which will kick off at 1, 1:30 or 5 p.m. and be broadcast either on FOX or FS1.

The regular season will officially begin at 5 p.m. on Sept. 4, when Washington hosts Montana in a game that will air on the Pac-12 Network.

Though eight games still lack kickoff times and broadcast specifics, the more current iteration of the Huskies’ schedule can be found below.

Sat., Sept. 4 – MONTANA, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Sat., Sept. 11 – at Michigan, 4:30 p.m., ABC

Sat., Sept. 18 – ARKANSAS STATE, 1:15 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Sat. Sept. 25 – CALIFORNIA

Sat., Oct. 2 – at Oregon State

Sat., Oct. 9 – bye week

Sat. Oct. 16 – UCLA

Fri., Oct. 22 – at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Sat. Oct. 30 – at Stanford

Sat., Nov. 6 – OREGON

Sat., Nov. 13 – ARIZONA STATE

Sat., Nov. 20 – at Colorado

Fri., Nov. 26 – WASHINGTON STATE, 1, 1:30 or 5 p.m., FOX or FS1