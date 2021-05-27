Washington’s 2021 football schedule is beginning to come into focus.
The Pac-12 Conference announced kickoff times and broadcast information for three more UW football games on Thursday, after it had been previously confirmed that the Huskies will meet Michigan at 4:30 p.m. PT on Sept. 11, in a non-conference clash aired nationally on ABC.
There is still some uncertainty surrounding the Nov. 26 Apple Cup against Washington State in Seattle — which will kick off at 1, 1:30 or 5 p.m. and be broadcast either on FOX or FS1.
The regular season will officially begin at 5 p.m. on Sept. 4, when Washington hosts Montana in a game that will air on the Pac-12 Network.
Though eight games still lack kickoff times and broadcast specifics, the more current iteration of the Huskies’ schedule can be found below.
Sat., Sept. 4 – MONTANA, 5 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Sat., Sept. 11 – at Michigan, 4:30 p.m., ABC
Sat., Sept. 18 – ARKANSAS STATE, 1:15 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Sat. Sept. 25 – CALIFORNIA
Sat., Oct. 2 – at Oregon State
Sat., Oct. 9 – bye week
Sat. Oct. 16 – UCLA
Fri., Oct. 22 – at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Sat. Oct. 30 – at Stanford
Sat., Nov. 6 – OREGON
Sat., Nov. 13 – ARIZONA STATE
Sat., Nov. 20 – at Colorado
Fri., Nov. 26 – WASHINGTON STATE, 1, 1:30 or 5 p.m., FOX or FS1
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.