A year ago, Washington’s game against Cal kicked off at 7:30 p.m. and ended at 1:23 a.m. — with a lengthy lightning delay jammed unexpectedly in between.

Let’s hope for far fewer surprises this time.

The Pac-12 Conference on Monday announced kickoff information for its opening weekend games, and UW’s matchup at Cal on Nov. 7 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPN. Meanwhile, Washington State’s opener at Oregon State will kick off at the same time and air on FS1.

It’s the first of UW’s six currently scheduled games to receive a kickoff time or TV designation. The conference previously announced that the Apple Cup against Washington State on Nov. 27 will be played at either 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. and air on either ABC or ESPN.

The Huskies’ seventh and final regular-season game will take place on the weekend of Dec. 19 and be a cross-divisional match up against the Pac-12 South opponent with the same seed. In the best-case scenario, that would be the Pac-12 title game (which will be played on Dec. 18).

UW’s full 2020 regular season schedule can be found below.

DATE | OPPONENT | LOCATION | TIME (PT) | TV

Nov. 7 | at Cal | Berkeley, Cal. | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Nov. 14 | OREGON STATE | Husky Stadium | TBA | TBA

Nov. 21 | ARIZONA | Husky Stadium | TBA | TBA

Nov. 27 | at Washington State | Pullman | TBA | TBA

Dec. 5 | STANFORD | Husky Stadium | TBA | TBA

Dec. 12 | at Oregon | Eugene, Ore. | TBA | TBA

Dec. 18/19 | TBA | TBA | TBA | TBA