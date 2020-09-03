The Pac-12 has entered into an agreement with diagnostic healthcare manufacturer Quidel Corporation to implement daily rapid-results COVID-19 testing for close-contact sports across all of its campuses, the conference announced Thursday. The improved testing will also significantly reduce the amount of contact tracing required on each campus.

“This is a major step toward the safe resumption of Pac-12 sport competitions,” Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. “The availability of a reliable test that can be administered daily, with almost immediate results, addresses one of the key concerns that was expressed by our medical advisory committee, as well as by student-athletes, coaches and others.

“At the same time, our partnership with Quidel, the industry leader in point-of-care antigen testing, will provide crucial research data that will benefit our members’ communities as well as the entire country.”

Quidel’s Sofia 2 testing machines and tests are expected to be delivered to each of the Pac-12’s athletic departments by the end of September, according to the release. Over the coming weeks, the Pac-12’s sport planning committees will evaluate this technology’s impact on return to competition scenarios.

The statement did add, however, that “any return to competition is subject to requisite approvals from public health officials.”

Last month, the Pac-12 announced that all fall sports seasons had been postponed through at least the end of the year. It’s unclear at this juncture how Thursday’s news might affect that tentative timeline.

This story will be updated.