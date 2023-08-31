By

The Pac-12 as we know it is coming to an end.

But not before one of the conference’s most anticipated football seasons in years.

Washington enters its final season before departing to the Big Ten with sky-high expectations coming off Kalen DeBoer’s stellar debut season at the helm. Heisman hopeful Michael Penix Jr. will look to lead the Huskies past fellow College Football Playoff contenders USC and Oregon this season.

As for the Cougars, Cam Ward returns for a second season at quarterback amid lingering questions about Washington State’s status in the conference-realignment game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Huskies, Cougars and Pac-12 entering the 2023 season.

‘All I see is resiliency’: How Husky QB Michael Penix Jr. has built a career by bouncing back

Penix’s past has been checkered with challenges big and small. He’s overcome them all. So with Heisman and College Football Playoff hopes resting on his shoulders, can UW’s resilient QB deliver?

Kalen DeBoer led Huskies to huge success in Year 1. So what does Year 2 hold for UW’s coach?

After turning the Huskies around in his debut season as UW coach, Kalen DeBoer enters Year 2 on Montlake with major expectations. Will he deliver again?

Cam Ward looks to take the leap in Year 2 as WSU Cougars QB

Perhaps the biggest key to Washington State’s success this season is the play at quarterback, and Cam Ward wants to prove he’s one of the best in the nation.

Will Huskies go out with a bang in final Pac-12 football season?

A year away from their move to the Big Ten, Washington has a chance to end its run in the Pac-12 in style. But in a loaded conference, winning this year won’t come easy.

UW’s Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui are back to turn up the heat on opposing passers

After jointly deciding to return in 2023, UW edges (and former roommates) Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui aim to be college football’s best pass rush pair.

Pac-12 football preview: What you should know about each team, plus predictions

The Pac-12 — as we know it — begins its final football season and here’s to hoping the 108-year-old conference goes out with a bang. Here’s a look at our preseason picks and what to know about each team.

Sixth-year edge rushers Ron Stone Jr., Brennan Jackson look to leave WSU in style

The two lead the Cougar defense and both were named second-team All-Pac-12 in 2022. They butted heads early in their careers at WSU but became good friends and are now roommates.

Seattle Times sports staff

