The Pac-12 as we know it is coming to an end.

But not before one of the conference’s most anticipated football seasons in years.

Washington enters its final season before departing to the Big Ten with sky-high expectations coming off Kalen DeBoer’s stellar debut season at the helm. Heisman hopeful Michael Penix Jr. will look to lead the Huskies past fellow College Football Playoff contenders USC and Oregon this season.

As for the Cougars, Cam Ward returns for a second season at quarterback amid lingering questions about Washington State’s status in the conference-realignment game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Huskies, Cougars and Pac-12 entering the 2023 season.