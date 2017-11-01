Herbert practiced with Oregon's No. 1 offense on Wednesday.

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, out for the past month with a fractured collarbone in his left (nonthrowing) arm, practice with the first-team offense on Wednesday.

First-year Oregon coach Willie Taggart hasn’t said anything definitive about Herbert’s status for Saturday’s game at No. 12 Washington, but it certainly sounds possible Herbert could play.

“The doctors told us where he is and Justin told us how he’s feeling,” Taggart told reporters in Eugene on Wednesday. “He goes out in practice and is performing really well. If you saw practice yesterday, you’d have said ‘OK, he’s ready,’ but as I said the other day, we are not going to put him out there unless he is healed and ready to go.

“We are not going to jeopardize our franchise.”

Herbert, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound sophomore, helped the Ducks to a 4-1 start to the season. Through September, he ranked No. 8 nationally with a passer rating of 172.92, with nine touchdowns, two interceptions and three rushing touchdowns.

“Justin made some big-time plays out there yesterday that got everybody excited,” Taggart said. “He’s competing and out competing and getting better and looking really good. Really good.”

After Herbert’s injury, the Ducks (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) lost three consecutive games before Saturday’s 41-20 victory over Utah. True freshman Braxton Burmeister, a run-first threat, replaced Herbert and in four games has completed 36-of-63 passes for 293 yards with two touchdowns, five interceptions and three rushing TDs.

UW defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe said this week the Huskies are preparing to play against both Oregon QBs.

“They pose two different threats,” he said. “One can really get on the edge. They already have three really good running backs and now they add a fourth with the quarterback. And if Herbert is back there, it’s no different than when (UCLA’s Josh) Rosen — just trying to get to an NFL-caliber quarterback. So we’ll see if we can get there.”