You couldn’t have said it better, commenter Mossback51, when the story about Washington’s reported agreement to move to the Big Ten Conference first posted Friday on seattletimes.com: “As a Dawg not exactly sure how I feel. i guess it mostly sucks.”

It sure does.

For those of us who went to UW, or even those who became Husky fans because that’s what you do in Western Washington, it’s kind of an empty feeling, isn’t it?

It’s OK to get sentimental about those memories from our glory days in the Pac-12.

Here’s one, from Jan. 1, 1992, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

I was there in the stands. It was the Pac-10 back then.

I watched Billy Joe Hobert throw two touchdown passes and run for another.

Advertising

The final score was the UW Huskies 34, Michigan Wolverines 14. That was the year we were named national champs in the coaches poll, and No. 2 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

This was the predictable Michigan team that we fans knew to quite dislike, easy pickings for the late Don James in that Rose Bowl.

This was the Don James who was a genius at devising plays and who was held in such regard by his players that when he talked to them in a voice barely above a whisper, these human behemoths would circle around him, straining to hear every word.

Now we’re going to the same conference as Michigan?

On Twitter — excuse me, X — ESPN analyst Field Yates posted a map of this superconference. Washington, Oregon, USC, UCLA way on one side, then the rest of Big Ten way on the other.

A look at the future Big 10… pic.twitter.com/ijWwyt7U4U — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 4, 2023

The flight distance from Sea-Tac to Newark, N.J., to play the Rutgers football team is 2,400 miles, a three-hour time difference, and, well, it’s New Jersey. That’s not a quick jaunt to sunny L.A.

Yeah, I’ve got memories.

There was drive across the Snoqualmie Pass in slush all the way to Martin Stadium in Pullman for the Apple Cup.

Advertising

I remember this one time when a Times photographer asked me to go with him, wanting company on the drive. Damn, it was cold there.

I remember thinking in Pullman, this is a friendly crowd; sure, loud and maybe with a few tipsy.

Despite the annual rivalry stuff each year, UW and WSU fans don’t really hate each other. When it’s been a good year for them, Huskies root for the Cougs, other than when we’re playing them. We’re nice in this state.

Now what happens to the Cougs?

There might be no room for the Apple Cup in the superconference, no place for sentimental history tugging at you.

I’ve got memories.

I remember hanging outside the Rose Bowl that Jan. 1, and watching Billy Joe walk out by himself to visit his grandmother and his relatives.

When I talked to him, he told me how the previous night he had dreamed about the game. Every pass had been perfect. He shook his head, remembering his shaky start in the game.

He told me what he said to James with a minute left in the game on that balmy West Coast day. “I love you.”

What are the memories now going to be, from out there in New Jersey or Nebraska, with teams we previously cared little about?

I guess it does mostly suck.