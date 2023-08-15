The Morris-to-Bernard connection could not be stopped.

Junior quarterback Dylan Morris excelled in UW’s 11th preseason practice Tuesday, particularly when targeting sophomore wide receiver Germie Bernard. The two linked up for touchdowns of 3 and 57 yards and additional receptions of 19, 47 and 50 yards as well.

It was a difficult day for the Husky secondary — and Morris and Bernard were far from the only culprits.

Standout quarterback Michael Penix Jr. — who took the vast majority of starting snaps — also looked left and floated a 53-yard touchdown to wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk, who beat safety Dominique Hampton down the sideline. Redshirt freshman wideout Denzel Boston got in on the act as well, hauling in a deep ball from Morris (despite coverage from freshman corner Leroy Bryant) for a 57-yard score.

Penix, for one, showed no lingering effects after being recently limited with mild soreness in his throwing arm. The 6-foot-3, 213-pounder took a shotgun snap from his own 3-yard line, set and ripped an out route across the field to wide receiver Jalen McMillan for a 25-yard gain.

In all, McMillan, Polk and Rome Odunze have established themselves as UW’s starting wide receivers … but Bernard and Boston have repeatedly flashed in preseason practices as well. Expect all five to earn ample reps this fall.

Here are some other observations from Tuesday’s practice.

Odunze and McMillan pic.twitter.com/LwDjsptbin — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 15, 2023

The offensive-line shuffle

Left tackle Troy Fautanu, right tackle Roger Rosengarten and center Matteo Mele have secured starting spots on UW’s offensive line.

Advertising

But competition continues at the guard positions.

And while juniors Nate Kalepo (right guard) and Julius Buelow (left guard) remain Washington’s primary starters, the Huskies are experimenting with different combinations as well. The next man in appears to be redshirt freshman Parker Brailsford, who is typically UW’s second-team center but also took starting reps at both guard spots. When Brailsford played right guard, Kalepo flipped to left guard. When Brailsford tried left guard, sophomore Geirean Hatchett slotted in at right guard.

While Brailsford moonlighted with the starters, true freshman Landen Hatchett often operated as UW’s second-team center.

The goal, of course, is for offensive line coach Scott Huff to settle on his best five options — as well as the next men into the mix.

Dwindling tight-end depth

UW is blessed with a pair of sixth-year senior pseudo-starters at tight end, in Devin Culp and Jack Westover.

But beyond those two, UW’s depth is beginning a dwindle.

Redshirt freshman Ryan Otton has missed the entirety of fall camp with an injury, and both junior Quentin Moore and sophomore Josh Cuevas — UW’s next two behind Culp and Westover — sat out Tuesday with apparent minor injuries as well.

On the bright side, Westover — a 6-3, 248-pound senior — again proved his worth Tuesday, laying out for a diving reception from Penix early in practice. The Bellevue product continues to showcase some of the best hands of any Husky.

Extra points

Senior Edefuan Ulofoshio and junior Alphonzo Tuputala remain UW’s primary starters at linebacker. But with junior Carson Bruener sitting out Tuesday’s practice with an apparent injury, junior Drew Fowler joined USC transfer Ralen Goforth with the second group. And speaking of Goforth, the graduate student enjoyed one of his best practices Tuesday — piling up a sack of Morris and a knifing tackle for loss of running back Dylan Johnson in a goal-line drill.

Junior edge Bralen Trice was unsurprisingly impactful, shooting into the backfield for a sack of Penix after combining with Ulofoshio for a tackle for loss. Fellow starter Zion Tupuola-Fetui appeared to take limited scrimmage reps, which provided an opportunity for senior Sekai Asoau-Afoa to earn increased starting snaps opposite Trice. At this point, the edges expected to rotate in game situations include Trice, ZTF, Asoau-Afoa, junior Voi Tunuufi and redshirt freshman Lance Holtzclaw. (Should the NCAA approve Sioux Falls transfer Zach Durfee’s waiver for immediate eligibility, he would immediately enter the mix as well.)

Juniors Cameron Davis and Dillon Johnson and sophomore Will Nixon split the starting running back reps again Tuesday. Those three look more and more like the tailback trio expected to heavily contribute come September.

UW’s placekicking competition between sophomores Grady Gross and Addison Shrock continues, with both players going 4-for-4 on 37-yard field goals Tuesday.

Sophomore defensive lineman Jayvon Parker continues to sit out with an injury, and freshman offensive tackle Elishah Jackett was unavailable Tuesday as well.

Starting “husky” nickelback Mishael Powell sniffed out a trick play for a tackle for loss. And while junior Kamren Fabiculanan has been practicing primarily at safety, he took a few snaps as the starting “husky” as well.

Starting linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala shot a gap to stop Dillon Johnson for a tackle for loss on fourth-and-1. For the most part, while UW’s pass coverage struggled Tuesday, its run defense and pass rush was far more formidable.