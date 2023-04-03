This gives “1-on-1” a whole new meaning.

During UW’s sixth practice of the spring on Monday, wide receiver Rome Odunze (No. 1 in purple) occasionally dueled cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (No. 1 in white).

Or, to put it plainly: No. 1 and No. 1 — perhaps the No. 1 players at their positions — went 1-on-1.

With Odunze the overwhelming winner.

The 6-foot-3, 211-pound junior beat his cornerback counterpart for a pair of touchdowns from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in team periods Monday — a 35-yard score in tight coverage down the left sideline and a 50-yard bomb in which Muhammad bit on play action.

Though, to be fair to Muhammad — the junior Oklahoma State transfer — Penix doled out plenty of punishment. The sixth-year senior quarterback also tidily found Odunze between cornerback Elijah Jackson and safety Makell Esteen for a 25-yard gain, and threw a back-shoulder bullet for 40 more yards to Jalen McMillan (with “husky” nickel Tristan Dunn in coverage) along the right sideline.

To some extent, this is life defending perhaps the nation’s premier passing attack.

But it wasn’t all offense on Monday, either. Here are some other observations from UW’s morning session.

New UW RB Daniyel Ngata, working with a heavy ball pic.twitter.com/HLAp4vhRMx — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 3, 2023

Depth chart tweaks

UW’s starting lineups contained few surprises Monday, though there were some subtle tweaks. The starting offense consisted of Penix, running back Cameron Davis, wide receivers Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja’Lynn Polk, tight ends Devin Culp and Jack Westover, left tackle Troy Fautanu, left guard Julius Buelow, center Matteo Mele, right guard Nate Kalepo and right tackle Roger Rosengarten.

Westover, who spent some of Friday’s practice on a stationary bike, was back to work Monday without limitations.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State transfer running back Dillon Johnson — who took some starting reps on Friday — was in full uniform but did not participate in drills or scrimmage sessions Monday, perhaps resting a minor injury.

Sophomore Geirean Hatchett again worked at both right guard and right tackle with the second unit. I’ll be interested to see if Hatchett eventually threatens Buelow for a starting spot, either at right or left guard. (Kalepo, who has worked as the starting right guard this spring, impressed at left guard last season and can theoretically play either side.) Given the open competition up front, I’d be surprised if Hatchett doesn’t at some point receive a higher dose of starting snaps to properly compete with Buelow.

UW’s first-team defense consisted of defensive linemen Ulumoo Ale and Jayvon Parker, edges Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui, linebackers Edefuan Ulofoshio and Alphonzo Tuputala, and a rotating cast in the secondary. Elijah Jackson, Jabbar Muhammad and Jaivion Green all took starting snaps at cornerback, with Dunn and Mishael Powell stationed at “husky” and Dominique Hampton, Asa Turner, Kamren Fabiculanan and Makell Esteen working in at safety.

The most noteworthy element here is the insertion of sophomore defensive lineman Jayvon Parker in the starting lineup, where junior Jacob Bandes had previously settled. Senior Tuli Letuligasenoa and junior Faatui Tuitele remain expected contributors, though both have played sparingly in scrimmage sessions as a precaution while they work back from injuries.

Still, it’ll be interesting to see if Jayvon — as well as his twin brother, Armon Parker, who primarily played beside Bandes with the second unit — can continue to emerge.

Alphonzo Tuputala and Co. are back in the Dempsey Indoor for UW’s sixth practice of the spring pic.twitter.com/5Us7ZlS6tS — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 3, 2023

Extra points

Sophomore running back Sam Adams II provided an impressive sequence Monday, bursting around the right side for a 40-yard gain before later taking a hand off up the middle, bouncing right, breaking a tackle and coasting into the end zone for a 20-yard score. In a room that currently features eight (!) scholarship running backs, we’ll see if Adams — who scored two touchdowns in nine games last fall — has earned more first-team reps.

We got our first good look at the impending punting competition between sophomore returning starter Jack McCallister and walk on sophomore Adam Saul. Both showed off impressive legs Monday, booming punts off the roof of the Dempsey Indoor Center. After averaging 40.8 yards per punt last fall, it will likely be McCallister’s job to lose, but it’ll be interesting to see if Saul pushes for the position this offseason.

Defensive lineman Armon Parker, edge Lance Holtzclaw and linebacker Carson Bruener each picked up touch sacks of second-string quarterback Dylan Morris Monday.

Safety Asa Turner prevented a big play in a 7-on-7 drill, closing on a route down the seam to knock a Morris pass away from wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk.

Wide receiver Jalen McMillan and running back Tybo Rogers were the primary punt returners Monday, while wideout Giles Jackson and cornerback Caleb Presley returned kicks.

Sophomore edge Maurice Heims was a bystander for Monday’s practice, as he continues to recover from an injury sustained earlier this spring.

UW will return for its seventh spring practice at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.