You’ve got to take care of the big guy.

Which is why, apparently, Michael Penix Jr. sat out scrimmage sessions Wednesday for the third consecutive practice. UW’s standout quarterback was dressed in full pads, appeared uninjured and threw during UW’s individual drills.

“Mike did a great job the first couple days, and we’re just being careful,” UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb assured Wednesday. “He got a little bit sore, so we’re just being cautious. He threw yesterday. He threw today. So he’s doing great.”

When asked if Penix’s lingering soreness is a cause for concern, Grubb added: “No, no, no. Mike’s just making sure he feels 1,000%. Even if he’s 99%, you’ve got to take care of the big guy.”

“The big guy” — who set a school record with 4,641 passing yards last season — took the vast majority of starting scrimmage reps in UW’s first three practices and was predictably productive, with head coach Kalen DeBoer saying “he’s been looking as good as I’ve ever seen him.” But junior Dylan Morris has operated as UW’s starter in the three practices since, with freshman Austin Mack primarily handling the second- and third-team work.

On Wednesday, Morris produced a pair of touchdowns — a 55-yarder that wide receiver Rome Odunze high-pointed and ripped away from “husky” nickel Mishael Powell, and a 5-yarder on a crossing route to tight end Devin Culp in a goal-line drill.

As he’s done the past few days, Penix stood behind the play and communicated with his fellow quarterbacks — occasionally running to the line of scrimmage to whisper instructions to the talented but inexperienced Mack.

The 6-6, 226-pound Mack took sacks from linebacker Carson Bruener and cornerback Darren Barkins on consecutive plays Wednesday, and Grubb acknowledged the freshman must more decisively escape the pocket.

But for a player who enrolled at UW a full year early, the positives are plain to see.

“He’s got a really big presence back there,” Grubb said. “He’ll stay in there, and you’ll see his eyes downfield. He had a couple third downs yesterday and two today that I thought were really impressive for a young kid — just his ability to feel strong back there and know he has enough arm talent to get it where it needs to go.

“The thing I’ve been most pleased with is his ability right now — I think he turned 17 last month or something like that — to process information. Where he’s at running this offense right now, it’s amazing. His development has been fantastic.”

Summarizing the state of UW’s quarterback room, Grubb added: “Seeing [Mack] with Mike and D-Mo and their development … it’s a great room. I’m super blessed.”

