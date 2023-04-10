Enjoy ’em while you can, Husky fans.

The combination of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wide receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan wreaked predictable havoc in UW’s ninth practice of the spring. Penix found Odunze — his 6-foot-3, 211-pound target — for a pair of touchdowns, a 50-yarder caught in stride (despite tight coverage from corner Jabbar Muhammad) and a 3-yarder in which Odunze faked a crossing pattern and broke to the sideline in a goal line drill.

McMillan, meanwhile, pulled in a one-handed grab for an impressive first down and later dragged his feet for a difficult catch near the sidelines. There was a time when McMillan — a 6-foot-1, 189-pound junior — struggled to catch the ball consistently, particularly in practice. He deserves credit for developing into one of the team’s most sure-handed targets.

Still, Penix’s most impressive throw may have actually been an incompletion — a 60-yard heave wide receiver Taj Davis nearly hauled in for a highlight touchdown.

Outside of UW’s starting wide receiver trio — Odunze, McMillan and sophomore Ja’Lynn Polk — Germie Bernard made a couple impressive catches as well. The 6-1, 207-pound sophomore leaped to snatch a high pass from quarterback Dylan Morris, shaking off a Thaddeus Dixon tackle attempt in the process. He later took a screen along the right sideline for a significant gain.

With Odunze, McMillan and Polk reliable returning targets, it’ll be interesting to see how leftover reps are divided between Bernard, Giles Jackson and Taj Davis this fall.

Here are some other observations from UW’s Monday morning practice.

UW safety Dominique Hampton pic.twitter.com/GMK5kN03n9 — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 10, 2023

Injury issues

Junior Julius Buelow, who has consistently lined up as UW’s starting left guard this spring, went down with a right leg injury during a scrimmage drill Monday. The 6-8, 310-pounder walked off with the help of trainers and was later seen limping on his own power. He was replaced in the starting lineup with sophomore Geirean Hatchett at left guard.

Senior linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio also suffered an injury scare, going down following a run play in a scrimmage drill, but later popped up and appeared uninjured.

A fleet of UW players sat out Monday’s practice with assumed injuries as well — including tight end Jack Westover, running backs Dillon Johnson and Richard Newton, defensive lineman Elinneus Davis and edges Sav’ell Smalls, Zach Durfee and Lance Holtzclaw. The 6-3, 257-pound Smalls wore a walking boot on his left foot. Junior running back Daniyel Ngata was also limited and did not participate in scrimmage drills.

Some of those injuries were likely sustained during Friday’s scrimmage.

Josh Cuevas, plus Ryan Grubb making a business decision pic.twitter.com/griypySQox — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 10, 2023

Extra points