Enjoy ’em while you can, Husky fans.
The combination of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wide receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan wreaked predictable havoc in UW’s ninth practice of the spring. Penix found Odunze — his 6-foot-3, 211-pound target — for a pair of touchdowns, a 50-yarder caught in stride (despite tight coverage from corner Jabbar Muhammad) and a 3-yarder in which Odunze faked a crossing pattern and broke to the sideline in a goal line drill.
McMillan, meanwhile, pulled in a one-handed grab for an impressive first down and later dragged his feet for a difficult catch near the sidelines. There was a time when McMillan — a 6-foot-1, 189-pound junior — struggled to catch the ball consistently, particularly in practice. He deserves credit for developing into one of the team’s most sure-handed targets.
Still, Penix’s most impressive throw may have actually been an incompletion — a 60-yard heave wide receiver Taj Davis nearly hauled in for a highlight touchdown.
Outside of UW’s starting wide receiver trio — Odunze, McMillan and sophomore Ja’Lynn Polk — Germie Bernard made a couple impressive catches as well. The 6-1, 207-pound sophomore leaped to snatch a high pass from quarterback Dylan Morris, shaking off a Thaddeus Dixon tackle attempt in the process. He later took a screen along the right sideline for a significant gain.
With Odunze, McMillan and Polk reliable returning targets, it’ll be interesting to see how leftover reps are divided between Bernard, Giles Jackson and Taj Davis this fall.
Here are some other observations from UW’s Monday morning practice.
Injury issues
Junior Julius Buelow, who has consistently lined up as UW’s starting left guard this spring, went down with a right leg injury during a scrimmage drill Monday. The 6-8, 310-pounder walked off with the help of trainers and was later seen limping on his own power. He was replaced in the starting lineup with sophomore Geirean Hatchett at left guard.
Senior linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio also suffered an injury scare, going down following a run play in a scrimmage drill, but later popped up and appeared uninjured.
A fleet of UW players sat out Monday’s practice with assumed injuries as well — including tight end Jack Westover, running backs Dillon Johnson and Richard Newton, defensive lineman Elinneus Davis and edges Sav’ell Smalls, Zach Durfee and Lance Holtzclaw. The 6-3, 257-pound Smalls wore a walking boot on his left foot. Junior running back Daniyel Ngata was also limited and did not participate in scrimmage drills.
Some of those injuries were likely sustained during Friday’s scrimmage.
Extra points
- Early enrollee cornerback Caleb Presley had a difficult sequence Monday, as he dropped a possible interception in the end zone and then was beaten by wide receiver Denzel Boston on a post route for a 13-yard score.
- Senior defensive lineman Tuli Letuligasenoa received a larger share of first-team snaps beside Ulumoo Ale Monday, a positive sign as he continues to work back from injury.
- Tampa Bay Bucs tight end and UW alum Cade Otton watched Monday’s practice from the sideline, as did three-star 2024 UW quarterback commit EJ Caminong.
- Without Johnson, Newton and Ngata, junior Cameron Davis remained UW’s primary running back starter, with Will Nixon working in as well. Sam Adams II received second team work.
- Wide receiver Giles Jackson may have run 25 yards to gain six Monday, as he attempted to take a jet sweep around the right edge, met edge Zion Tupuola-Fetui, reversed course and swiveled around defenders for a hard-earned first down near the goal line.
- Linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and “husky” nickel Mishael Powell combined to corral Cameron Davis for a physical tackle for loss near the goal line in a red zone drill.
- Oklahoma State cornerback transfer Jabbar Muhammad nearly intercepted Penix on what looked like a miscommunication with his receiver, but the ball clattered off his hands.
- As UW’s placekicking competition continues, Addison Shrock converted 3 of 4 field goal attempts from 37 yards out, while Grady Gross went 2 for 4.
