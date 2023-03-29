The Huskies are back.

Washington returned to the field for its fourth spring practice Wednesday, after a 19-day delay due to finals as well as spring break. The practice featured several notable UW debuts — as Mississippi State running back transfer Dillon Johnson and early enrollee freshmen cornerback Caleb Presley, offensive lineman Landen Hatchett and defensive lineman Elinneus Davis were all present for their first Husky practices.

Johnson — a 6-foot, 215-pound junior — certainly looked the part, catching the ball fluidly and darting around blocking dummies during position drills. The Greenville, Miss., product is the favorite to assume UW’s starting running back spot, though junior Cameron Davis received the first reps with the starters Wednesday.

New UW running back Dillon Johnson pic.twitter.com/E8qAN3NFyS — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) March 29, 2023

Here are some other observations from UW’s first practice back.

Starting lineups

Though media was only permitted to watch the first 45 minutes of practice, offensive starters during Washington walk walk-throughs included quarterback Michael Penix Jr., running back Cameron Davis, rotating tight ends Devin Culp, Jack Westover and Quentin Moore, wide receivers, wide receivers Jalen McMillan, Taj Davis and Denzel Boston, left tackle Troy Fautanu, left guard Julius Buelow, center Matteo Mele, right guard Nate Kalepo and right tackle Roger Rosengarten.

(I wouldn’t pay too much attention to those wide receiver sets, as Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk both participated fully and are assumed starters come September. Giles Jackson and Germie Bernard worked in with the second unit as well.)

With three openings on the offensive line this offseason, particular attention should be paid to that depth chart. The second-string O-line comprised left tackle Robert Wyrsch, left guard Gaard Memmelaar, center Parker Brailsford, right guard Geirean Hatchett and right tackle Samuel Peacock.

UW’s wide receivers run through drills pic.twitter.com/pWnPGwpijO — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) March 29, 2023

UW’s starting defense featured edges Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui, defensive linemen Jacob Bandes and Ulumoo Ale, linebackers Edefuan Ulofoshio and Alphonzo Tuputala, cornerbacks Jabbar Muhammad and Elijah Jackson, “husky” nickel Tristan Dunn and safeties Dominique Hampton and Kamren Fabiculanan.

Defensive linemen Tuli Letuligasenoa and Faatui Tuitele, defensive back Mishael Powell and safety Asa Turner — all possible starters — participated in practice but may have been limited in team drills.

It will be interesting to see where the 6-4, 189-pound Dunn ultimately fits, with the coaching staff trying him at both “husky” and safety. The redshirt freshman from Sumner — who, despite his length, can really run and jump — has been described as one of the defense’s more versatile athletes, but it’s unclear which position will maximize his skill set.

Likewise, Powell was perhaps the secondary’s best tackler last fall and will almost certainly start somewhere — but time will tell whether it’s at “husky” or safety.

Oklahoma State corner transfer Jabbar Muhammad pic.twitter.com/GTw28nnu1h — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) March 29, 2023

Extra points