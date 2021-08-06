Terrell Bynum is back.

Of course, that’s also true of his UW teammates. Washington returned for its first practice of fall camp Friday, working under gray skies on the east practice field.

But Bynum — a 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior wide receiver — made the most impressive play of the day, losing cornerback Kyler Gordon on a double move to haul in a 50-yard touchdown from quarterback Dylan Morris. Bynum and second-year freshman Rome Odunze operated primarily as UW’s starting wide receivers, with Jalen McMillan and Michigan transfer Giles Jackson occasionally working in as well.

On the other side, second-year freshman cornerback Elijah Jackson pulled in the most impactful defensive play — jumping a slant to intercept a Sam Huard pass intended for the aforementioned Jackson.

Offensively, Friday’s starters were quarterback Dylan Morris, H-back Jack Westover, running backs Cameron Davis and Richard Newton, tight end Cade Otton, wide receivers Terrell Bynum and Rome Odunze, left tackle Jaxson Kirkland, left guard Ulumoo Ale, center Luke Wattenberg, right guard Henry Bainivalu and right tackle Victor Curne.

Likewise, the defensive starters were defensive linemen Tuli Letuligasenoa, Sam “Taki” Taimani and Faatui Tuitele, outside linebackers Ryan Bowman and Cooper McDonald, inside linebackers Edefuan Ulofoshio and Jackson Sirmon, cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon, nickelback Brendan “Bookie” Radley Hiles and safeties Cameron Williams and Julius Irvin.

In UW’s wide-open safety competition, sophomores Asa Turner and Dominique Hampton worked with the second unit Friday. It’ll be interesting to see whether each alternates with the starters as the fall drags on.

Here are some other observations from the first of six consecutive practices:

Injury update

Redshirt freshman inside linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala and true freshman cornerback Davon Banks watched Friday’s practice with apparent injuries, while sophomore tight end Devin Culp didn’t seem to be in attendance at all. Elsewhere at the tight end spot, sophomore Quentin Moore was limited in Friday’s practice, and both Jack Westover and Mason West — who missed the entire spring — participated fully.

Second-year freshman defensive back Jacobe Covington also was a limited participant, with a club on his left hand.

Notes