Dylan Morris had a day.

While Washington completed its first practice in full pads on Wednesday, its returning starter at quarterback completed plenty of passes, too. Specifically, the 6-foot, 200-pounder from Puyallup piled up touchdowns on three consecutive plays in a 7-on-7 drill.

The first strike came from 20 yards out, as Morris rifled a pass in a tight window down the seam to junior wide receiver Terrell Bynum — arguably his most impressive pass of the Huskies’ first six practices. He connected with Bynum again on the following play, lofting a floater behind the secondary to the back of the end zone for a 15-yard score. Morris completed the trifecta by rolling right and zipping a bullet to tight end Devin Culp for a 12-yard touchdown.

In all, Morris produced his most accurate practice thus far. But he wasn’t the only quarterback who made plays on Wednesday. Graduate transfer Patrick O’Brien — who continued to alternate with the first and second units — threw a pair of short touchdown passes to wide receiver Rome Odunze on Wednesday. He also whipped a short pass on a slant that tight end Cade Otton pulled in with his right hand, a remarkable touchdown grab with UW safety Dominique Hampton providing tight coverage.

Walk-on freshman quarterback Camden Sirmon enjoyed an efficient day with the third and fourth units, throwing a pair of short touchdown passes while scrambling for a three-yard score as well.

Here are some other observations from UW’s sixth fall practice.

Jaxson Kirkland and Owen Prentice, driving those feet pic.twitter.com/spn5DiWX7F — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 11, 2021

The running back barrage

Redshirt freshman Cameron Davis produced UW’s most impactful run on Wednesday, taking a toss around the left side for an 18-yard touchdown on 4th-and-short. Sixth-year senior Kamari Pleasant closed practice with a short score as well. Davis, Pleasant, Richard Newton and Sean McGrew have all received first-team reps, and it’ll be interesting to see how those carries are divided come Sept. 4.

One potential separator continues to be pass protection, and the UW running backs participated in a drill where they were tasked with fending off a blitzing inside linebacker on Wednesday. Newton — who is generally one of Washington’s more enthusiastic pass blockers — struggled to contain Edefuan Ulofoshio, who bulled through the 215-pound tailback to get to the quarterback.

Pleasant, who is regarded as UW’s most reliable pass-protector, stoned redshirt freshman Daniel Heimuli for an impressive stop.

Eddy Ulofoshio v. tackling dummy pic.twitter.com/UtXONpQLMn — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 11, 2021

Extra points

Sophomore safety Cameron Williams, who did not attend Tuesday’s practice, watched Wednesday’s proceedings from the sideline with an apparent injury. While it didn’t outwardly appear to be anything serious, missing days in a heated safety competition is a tough break for Williams — who notably produced a pair of interceptions in last Saturday’s practice.

The day’s loudest play came via sophomore cornerback Kyler Gordon, who blew through an Odunze block to pop Bynum behind the line of scrimmage on an attempted wide receiver screen.

True freshman quarterback Sam Huard nearly threw a pair of interceptions during Wednesday’s red zone work. One went through the hands of safety Dominique Hampton, while another was corralled by nickelback Kamren Fabiculanan — though he was ruled out of bounds. True freshman safety Vince Nunley dropped an easy interception from Sirmon as well.

Inside linebacker M.J. Tafisi produced the sack of the day on a blitz, hopping over a block from running back Kamari Pleasant before finally corralling Huard. Outside linebacker Jeremiah Martin and inside linebacker Daniel Heimuli combined to collapse the pocket for a fourth-and-goal sack of O’Brien as well.

Sophomore defensive lineman Tuli Letuligasenoa continues to pile up pressures. If he stays healthy, expect the 300-pounder to make a sizable impact on Saturdays.

Second-year freshman outside linebacker Sav’ell Smalls was seen working on pass-rush moves with former Husky Laiatu Latu, who was forced to medically retire this spring due to a neck injury. Latu continues to be a constant presence at practices.

Freshman defensive tackle Kuao Peihopa, who has earned effusive praise from both head coach Jimmy Lake and defensive coordinator Bob Gregory, received a few snaps with the starters on Wednesday. It seems unlikely that any freshman will burn his redshirt this season, but Peihopa (6-3, 300) looks like the primary contender to see the field.

Starting sophomore inside linebacker Jackson Sirmon stood up Newton for an impressive tackle for loss in a scrimmage drill.

UW’s starting safeties on Wednesday were Julius Irvin and Asa Turner, as the coaching staff continues to cycle through different combinations. Hampton, Williams and Alex Cook are also in the mix to earn a starting role against Montana on Sept. 4.

Wide receivers Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Giles Jackson and corners Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon all fielded punts on Wednesday.

UW kicker Tim Horn went 2-3 on field goal attempts.

Day 6 underway pic.twitter.com/vByXGbUxjA — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 11, 2021