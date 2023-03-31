This time last year, Washington’s starting running back was Camden Sirmon — a redshirt freshman walk-on and converted quarterback. His spring ascension was dictated by that position’s deteriorating depth — as Cameron Davis, Richard Newton and Sam Adams II worked to overcome injuries and Wayne Taulapapa had yet to transfer in from Virginia.

Taulapapa, Davis, Newton, Adams and Nebraska transfer Will Nixon ultimately shared the load last fall.

And suddenly, UW’s running back depth is a significant strength.

In the Huskies’ fifth spring practice on Friday, all eight scholarship running backs participated — Davis, Newton, Adams, Nixon, Mississippi State transfer Dillon Johnson, Arizona State transfer Daniyel Ngata, sophomore Aaron Dumas and early enrollee freshman Tybo Rogers.

Johnson — a 6-foot, 216-pound junior — looks primed to ascend into a starting role, with a blend of size, speed and pass-catching ability unlike the Huskies’ other runners. The Greenville, Miss., product showcased some of that on Friday, taking a hand off around the left edge before stiff-arming safety Dominique Hampton and bouldering through cornerback Jabbar Muhammad for a significant gain.

But for now, Cameron Davis — the 6-0, 206-pound junior — still earned the bulk of the starting reps, with Newton occasionally working in as well. The 5-9, 187-pound Ngata provided the play of the day, exploding through the middle for a scintillating 35-yard touchdown. Adams also took a hand off around the right edge on a misdirection play and coasted down the sideline for a 25-yard score.

Rogers — the 5-11, 192-pound freshman — lost the lone fumble of the day, recovered by Muhammad amidst a massive scrum.

Ultimately, Johnson, Davis, Ngata, Newton, Adams and Nixon all look like possible contributors, though there are only so many reps to go around. And with eight scholarship running backs currently on the roster, it’s likely a player or two might transfer out at the conclusion of the spring.

Here are some other observations from UW’s Friday practice.

Dillon Johnson, Sam Adams II and Richard Newton run through a drill pic.twitter.com/fxPSwFhn5X — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) March 31, 2023

Starting lineups

UW’s starting lineups have remained somewhat consistent this week. The first-team offense largely consisted of quarterback Michael Penix Jr., running back Cameron Davis, wide receivers Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja’Lynn Polk, tight end Devin Culp, left tackle Troy Fautanu, left guard Julius Buelow, center Matteo Mele, right guard Nate Kalepo and right tackle Roger Rosengarten.

The Huskies did briefly experiment with Gaard Memmelaar as the starting left guard and Geirean Hatchett at right guard as well. Hatchett — a 6-4, 297-pound sophomore — primarily rotated with the second team at right guard and right tackle.

With senior tight end Jack Westover sidelined on a stationary bike, Culp, Quentin Moore and Josh Cuevas all worked in with the starters.

Meanwhile, UW’s starting defense consisted of edges Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui, defensive linemen Ulumoo Ale and Jacob Bandes, linebackers Edefuan Ulofoshio and Alphonzo Tuputala, cornerbacks Muhammad and Elijah Jackson, “husky” nickel Tristan Dunn and safeties Dominique Hampton and Asa Turner.

UW linebackers Ralen Goforth (10), Alphonzo Tuputala (11), Deven Bryant (17) and Edefuan Ulofoshio (5) pic.twitter.com/Lv5o8GZ9VX — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) March 31, 2023

Still, there were numerous substitutions in UW’s starting secondary, with Thaddeus Dixon occasionally working in Jackson’s place at corner, Mishael Powell earning reps at “husky” and Kamren Fabiculanan featuring at safety.

Veteran defensive linemen Tuli Letuligasenoa and Faatui Tuitele — both of whom have been working back from injury — worked with the second team during scrimmage drills and should still be considered likely starters.

Aerial attack

Though UW’s defense impressed Friday, Penix and Co. still made their share of plays. Penix’s most impressive pass was a looping deep ball to Odunze (who got behind Muhammad) down the right sideline, in which Penix rolled right and threw across his body to defy pressure and hit his receiver in stride.

Penix also found Polk for a picturesque 35-yard touchdown, in which the sophomore receiver ran by Elijah Jackson before hauling in a rainbow deep ball.

UW’s most impressive catch came from senior wide receiver Giles Jackson, who dragged his feet along the sideline and snared a Dylan Morris pass over his shoulder for a significant gain.

Michael Penix Jr. working with UW OC Ryan Grubb pic.twitter.com/szqXqrvmE3 — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) March 31, 2023

