Dylan Morris twice ignored Thaddeus Dixon’s directions.

Dixon — a 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback — intercepted a pair of Morris’ passes Monday, in UW’s 12th practice of the spring. The first came off a deflection at the line of scrimmage, which Dixon corralled and ran back 50 yards into the east of end zone — before emphatically dunking the football over the crossbar.

The Long Beach City College transfer later repeated the feat, undercutting a crossing route to pick Morris for a second time. After tumbling to the turf, Dixon heaved the football over his head and pointed to the metaphorical ice in his veins, all while shouting the following warning: “Don’t throw at nine!”

Dixon — No. 9 in white — also produced a pick in Friday’s scrimmage and could be pushing for increased playing time. He’s primarily practicing alongside sophomore Jaivion Green with the second unit, behind starting corners Jabbar Muhammad and Elijah Jackson.

But with cornerback remaining perhaps UW’s greatest positional question mark, could Dixon provide an answer? Though UW’s outstanding wide receivers have dominated much of the spring, the junior college transfer does not lack confidence or athleticism and should compete for a consistent role.

For this team to justify elevated expectations, its secondary will need to tangibly improve. Dixon should help the Huskies do that.

Elijah Jackson (25) and Jabbar Muhammad (1) pic.twitter.com/nbK5853cw0 — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 17, 2023

Husky highlights

Yes, Dixon did his part for UW’s defense. But Michael Penix Jr. also made his plays.

The senior quarterback, for example, found wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk over the middle for a 60-yard catch-and-run. He later hit Jalen McMillan for 50 more yards, on a pass the junior wideout remarkably pinned with his left arm against his body. Penix added short touchdown passes to Rome Odunze and Giles Jackson as well.

But Penix’s most impressive pass would have looked familiar to UW football fans. The 6-foot-3, 216-pound lefty ripped a 30-yard dagger to wide receiver Taj Davis along the left sideline, a similar strike to that pair’s game-tying touchdown against Oregon last fall. Only this time, Davis’ momentum carried him out of bounds, preventing a further gain. Safety Kamren Fabiculanan was late to arrive in coverage.

As for UW’s running backs, sophomore Sam Adams II coasted for a 67-yard untouched touchdown along the left sideline, on a play where the Husky defense appeared out of sorts. Junior Cameron Davis hauled in a short touchdown from Penix as well.

Rosengarten (73), Fautanu (55), Kalepo (71), Landen Hatchett (66) and Geirean Hatchett (56) pic.twitter.com/szvieqNejn — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 17, 2023

Extra points