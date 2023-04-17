Dylan Morris twice ignored Thaddeus Dixon’s directions.
Dixon — a 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback — intercepted a pair of Morris’ passes Monday, in UW’s 12th practice of the spring. The first came off a deflection at the line of scrimmage, which Dixon corralled and ran back 50 yards into the east of end zone — before emphatically dunking the football over the crossbar.
The Long Beach City College transfer later repeated the feat, undercutting a crossing route to pick Morris for a second time. After tumbling to the turf, Dixon heaved the football over his head and pointed to the metaphorical ice in his veins, all while shouting the following warning: “Don’t throw at nine!”
Dixon — No. 9 in white — also produced a pick in Friday’s scrimmage and could be pushing for increased playing time. He’s primarily practicing alongside sophomore Jaivion Green with the second unit, behind starting corners Jabbar Muhammad and Elijah Jackson.
But with cornerback remaining perhaps UW’s greatest positional question mark, could Dixon provide an answer? Though UW’s outstanding wide receivers have dominated much of the spring, the junior college transfer does not lack confidence or athleticism and should compete for a consistent role.
For this team to justify elevated expectations, its secondary will need to tangibly improve. Dixon should help the Huskies do that.
Husky highlights
Yes, Dixon did his part for UW’s defense. But Michael Penix Jr. also made his plays.
The senior quarterback, for example, found wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk over the middle for a 60-yard catch-and-run. He later hit Jalen McMillan for 50 more yards, on a pass the junior wideout remarkably pinned with his left arm against his body. Penix added short touchdown passes to Rome Odunze and Giles Jackson as well.
But Penix’s most impressive pass would have looked familiar to UW football fans. The 6-foot-3, 216-pound lefty ripped a 30-yard dagger to wide receiver Taj Davis along the left sideline, a similar strike to that pair’s game-tying touchdown against Oregon last fall. Only this time, Davis’ momentum carried him out of bounds, preventing a further gain. Safety Kamren Fabiculanan was late to arrive in coverage.
As for UW’s running backs, sophomore Sam Adams II coasted for a 67-yard untouched touchdown along the left sideline, on a play where the Husky defense appeared out of sorts. Junior Cameron Davis hauled in a short touchdown from Penix as well.
Extra points
- After Morris found sophomore wide receiver Germie Bernard in front of Fabiculanan for a 30-yard strike, Fabiculanan bounced back by batting down a pass intended for Bernard on a crossing route at the goal line.
- Junior linebacker Carson Bruener nearly picked up an interception of Penix — who was extending a play by rolling to his left — but was unable to haul it in.
- Senior defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa and junior Jacob Bandes picked up tackles for loss on running plays.
- On the injury front, running backs Dillon Johnson, Daniyel Ngata and Richard Newton and edges Sav’ell Smalls, Lance Holtzclaw and Zach Durfee missed practice again Monday. None of those injuries are expected to stretch into fall camp.
- McMillan worked as UW’s primary punt returner Monday.
- Former UW offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland attended Monday’s practice, as he awaits next weekend’s NFL draft.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.