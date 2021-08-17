UW closed its 11th practice of fall camp on Tuesday with five red zone drives from the defense’s 25-yard line — led twice by starting quarterback Dylan Morris, twice by freshman Sam Huard (with the second-team offense) and once by freshman walk-on Camden Sirmon.

Those five drives yielded a grand total of 13 points.

Morris’ drives ended with a nine-yard touchdown over the middle to lunging tight end Cade Otton and a 23-yard Tim Horn field goal, which came after the first-team defense provided an emphatic stop on third-and-goal from the 6. On that particular play, a blitz forced Morris into a wild pass into the back of the end zone that was nearly intercepted by UW safety Julius Irvin.

With Sirmon leading the Huskies’ third-team offense, a Meki Pei blitz sack ended the drive and Horn hit the crossbar on a 37-yard field goal attempt. Huard’s first drive also stalled, forcing Horn to knock through a 38-yard field goal.

On the final drive of the day, Huard needed seven yards on fourth down to move the sticks. He targeted freshman wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk on a crossing pattern, but it was intercepted instead by second-year cornerback Jacobe Covington — despite the fact that Covington continues to wear a protective club on his injured left hand.

So ended a disappointing day for UW’s offense, which was forced to run gassers while the Husky defense celebrated their success.

Here are other observations from the Huskies’ 11th fall practice.

Injuries and absences

A day after he left practice with an injury, redshirt freshman inside linebacker Daniel Heimuli watched practice while walking gingerly with a brace on his left knee. In his place, sophomore walk-on Ben Hines worked with the second unit next to fellow sophomore M.J. Tafisi. The starters, of course, continue to be established sophomores Edefuan Ulofoshio and Jackson Sirmon. The third team consisted of second-year freshman Carson Bruener and redshirt freshman walk-on Ruperake Fuavai.

Second-year freshman starting wide receiver Jalen McMillan — who appeared to injure his right hand on Monday — was not present for Tuesday’s practice, which allowed Ja’Lynn Polk to practice with the first team alongside Terrell Bynum and Rome Odunze.

Without McMillan in special teams, sophomore wide receiver Giles Jackson was UW’s primary punt returner on Tuesday. Jackson, cornerback Trent McDuffie and running back Sean McGrew each returned kickoffs.

Following Tuesday’s proceedings, Lake declined to comment on the statuses of safety Asa Turner and wide receiver Sawyer Racanelli, both of whom have been absent for the last five practices. Linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala, defensive lineman Kuao Peihopa and offensive lineman Samuel Peacock continue to watch practice from the sideline as well.

Richard Newton pass protecting against Ben Hines pic.twitter.com/ApSihlgmfC — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) August 17, 2021

