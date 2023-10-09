Troy Dannen arrived in Seattle to begin work as Washington’s athletic director Monday.

And in his first public interview, he saluted his predecessor for pointing him there.

“I know [former UW AD Jen Cohen] well, and I’ve known Jen well,” Dannen told 93.3 KJR FM, the Huskies’ flagship station. “So when she took that USC job, honest to goodness, I called her within 24 hours and I said, ‘What do you think is going to happen?’ She asked if I wanted to try to get involved, and I said, ‘Absolutely.’ ”

Woof! Our @AlaskaAir flight landed one hour early and our luggage was waiting when we got here. I’d say that’s a good start in the Emerald City! GoDawgs — Troy Dannen (@UWHuskies_AD) October 9, 2023

For the former AD at Tulane (2015-23) and Northern Iowa (2008-15), the reason is competitively clear.

“Jen really reiterated for me, everything’s in place,” he said. “I’m not moving again. This is going to be my third job. This is going to be my last job.

“I want to go someplace where you can win. I love Tulane; you’re not going to win a national championship at Tulane. You can win national championships here, and it’s been proven.”

Granted, the Huskies haven’t won a national championship here in football since 1991. That could conceivably change this fall, as No. 7 Washington (5-0) hosts No. 8 Oregon (5-0) in a seismic clash of Pac-12 (soon-to-be Big Ten) powers Saturday. ESPN “College GameDay” will also broadcast from Seattle before Dannen makes his UW football debut.

And as for Husky football coach Kalen DeBoer, he said Monday he hadn’t previously crossed paths with Dannen — but thinks he’s the man for the job.

“He’s got a chance to really dig in and go to work,” DeBoer said in his weekly news conference. “I know he’s ready. He’s got strong intentions on building on what already is a strong athletic department.

“I’m excited. He’s done some great things everywhere he’s been. Obviously football is the one that is specific to me, but I think it’s the whole athletic department. It’s just great leadership that he brings. He’s very involved with different NCAA committees, as far as being educated on what [legislation] might happen a year, two years down the road. I just love his involvement in trying to make college athletics and college football better every opportunity he can.”

Dannen will be introduced in a news conference at noon Tuesday.

McMillan, Odunze set for Oregon

Washington needs its best weapons against Oregon.

It sounds like the Huskies will have them.

Junior wide receiver Jalen McMillan — who has missed UW’s past two games because of a leg injury sustained Sept. 16 against Michigan State — will return for Saturday’s undefeated top-10 matchup, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said.

“You should have seen him yesterday [at practice],” a smiling Grubb said. “He looked great. He’ll be ready to roll.”

Grubb was asked for the status of fellow junior wideout Rome Odunze, who appeared to injure his midsection while recovering an onside kick to cement the road win over Arizona on Sept. 30.

“Same thing,” Grubb said. “Ready to go.”

Those are undeniably encouraging developments for UW, considering Odunze (five games, 32 catches, 608 receiving yards, 4 receiving TD, 1 rush TD, 1 return TD) and McMillan (three games, 20 catches, 311 receiving yards, 3 receiving TD, 1 rush TD) have both gotten off to stellar starts. Each also contributed in last fall’s 37-34 upset of Oregon, as McMillan amassed eight catches for 122 yards and Odunze added six catches for 56.

Elsewhere, junior offensive guard Julius Buelow could return after missing two games. Though the 6-foot-8, 313-pound junior contributed at left guard in UW’s first three games (starting there against Michigan State), it sounds like he could split reps at right guard with sophomore Geirean Hatchett on Saturday.

“My experience has always been, on the O-line you want the least moving parts,” said Grubb, a longtime offensive-line coach. “So that would more lean toward [Buelow] playing on the right side, potentially just keeping [left tackle Troy Fautanu and left guard Nate Kalepo] locked in. They’ve got a good relationship going there. Then you can think more about one spot.”

Regardless, UW’s rotating offensive linemen — whoever they are — will have to play a cleaner game to down the rival Ducks. The Huskies rank 130th out of 133 teams nationally in penalties per game (8.8) and last in penalty yards per game (94.2).

UW surrendered a holding call apiece in season-opening wins over Boise State and Tulsa. But after losing sixth-year senior center Matteo Mele for the season late in the Tulsa win, UW has committed eight holding penalties and four false starts in the three games since (including five holds against Arizona).

“It’s frustrating. It for sure is,” Grubb said of the penalty numbers. “Those are things I know coach DeBoer addresses every week with the guys. There’s penalties that are definitely subjective by the refs — what they’re seeing, what they’re interpreting. You have to live with that if it’s not egregious and say it’s just part of the game.

“But it’s the pre-snap penalties and things like that; those are the most frustrating. When you see those, it gets hard to watch. You can’t live with that.”

A returning Buelow should help the Huskies in that regard.

“Julius looked great out there yesterday [at practice]. He did a great job,” Grubb said. “He’s been obviously battling a high-ankle sprain. But yesterday was the first time he’d been out there and I think he took probably 50 percent of the reps. So that was really good to see, to get him back in the mix as well.”

Extra points