Internally, at least, Sav’ell Smalls’ exit was not a surprise.

Smalls — a 6-foot-3, 259-pound edge and Kennedy Catholic alum — was regarded as a five-star recruit and the No. 30 prospect in the nation when he signed with Washington in 2020. He did so despite offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington State and many more.

But three seasons, 29 games, one start and zero sacks later, Smalls officially entered the transfer portal this week.

And Kalen DeBoer, for one, wishes him well.

“He’s a great person, great kid,” DeBoer, UW’s second-year head coach, said Friday morning. “We’re just always wishing guys the best. Hopefully he finds a place he really feels good about and gets the opportunities he’s looking for. But we certainly wish him nothing but the best. So he’s been communicating with us. It’s been an ongoing process.”

For Smalls, the process at UW involved precious little playing time. Stashed behind standouts Bralen Trice, Jeremiah Martin and Zion Tupuola-Fetui in 2022, he managed 14 tackles and one tackle for loss in 13 games. The Seattle product primarily practiced with the second team this spring, with Trice and Tupuola-Fetui occupying the starting spots.

But as Smalls searches for a second home, UW’s remaining edge options are precariously unproven. Besides the aforementioned Trice and “ZTF,” UW’s six scholarship edges — senior Sekai Asoau-Afoa, sophomore Sioux Falls transfer Zach Durfee, sophomore Maurice Heims, redshirt freshman Lance Holtzclaw, and true freshmen Anthony James and Jacob Lane — tout one combined Division I sack. Durfee, Heims and Holtzclaw also missed stretches of the spring with minor injuries.

It’s possible the Huskies could search for further sacks in the transfer portal … or trust that potential yields production.

“Zach Durfee was back and had a great practice the other day. So we feel good about that,” DeBoer said. “Lance [Holtzclaw] and Mo [Heims] coming back … if everyone’s healthy you feel like you’re in a good spot. But across the board, at every position, we’ll always have our eyes open for the right [transfer portal] fit, the right time, and if anything may change on our team as well.”

In the transfer portal era, further changes are both expected and essentially inevitable.

But should they be?

This offseason, the NCAA implemented a pair of transfer portal windows (Dec. 5 to Jan. 18, and April 15-30), when prospects can enter without sacrificing a season of eligibility. But in an interview with John Canzano this week, Washington State coach Jake Dickert argued that the second window occurs too late for programs to competently replace players prior to the start of the season.

“I think it’s ridiculous to be honest with you,” Dickert said. “I’m not against the portal. I just think, you go through spring ball, you start to set your teams, your depth, your roster, your special teams and then, heck, every one of us around the country can lose a whole position group.

“I think that’s a hard thing to know. Then, you do it late, it’s hard to recover. It’s hard to find pieces to replace that.”

As for the state’s other Pac-12 football program, Washington will undoubtedly lose players in the next nine days … and DeBoer says that makes sense.

“I understand [Dickert’s] end of it,” he said. “There’s the other part, too, where at the end of spring there’s an evaluation that happens. For some guys, the fit and timing and landscape of your position group has changed and the opportunity for them to go somewhere [is critical].

“So I understand that take on it. But from the kid’s standpoint, giving them the opportunity to find another place is important at the end of the spring as well.”

A Spring Preview … preview

Washington and Colorado will both hold their spring football games on Saturday afternoon.

Which is where the similarities end.

Unsurprisingly, first-year coach Deion Sanders has transformed the Buffs’ spring game into a spectacle — with a sold-out Folsom Field (capacity: 50,183), a live ESPN broadcast (featuring play-by-play voice and CU alum Chris Fowler), and an overpacked roster of visiting recruits.

The Huskies’ “Spring Preview,” meanwhile, is more like a glorified practice … with 80 scrimmage plays sandwiching individual drills. The event, which is open to the public and airs live at 1 p.m. on Pac-12 Network, won’t rival Sanders’ football circus.

Raising the bar.

DeBoer didn’t design it to.

“To me, the challenge is [growing] the people that are here in the fall and the excitement that surrounds that,” he said. “But that’s not diminishing … I think the spring game and having support is important. We try to do a great job of marketing it and try to provide the excitement from within to where people want to be here and watch.”

But what will they watch, exactly? The scrimmage segments — featuring roughly 70 plays of first- and second-team work, as well as 10 third-team reps — will adhere to the following scoring system:

Offense

Touchdown: 6 points

Extra point: 1 point

Field goal: 3 points

Two-point conversion: 2 points

Defense

Takeaway: 7 points

Three-and-out: 3 points

Missed field goal: 2 points

Defensive stop: 2 points

Fourth down stop on offense’s side of field: 6 points

Fourth down stop on defense’s 50 to 26-yard line: 5 points

Fourth down stop on defense’s 25 to 1-yard line: 4 points

From a recruiting standpoint, UW is expected to host 20 to 25 “key guys” — DeBoer’s words — this weekend as well.

Clock changes

The NCAA’s Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved a rule change Friday that will allow the clock to run after first downs, as it does in the NFL. That change is intended to shorten games by reducing the number of plays by an average of seven per contest, according to Steve Shaw, secretary-editor of the rules committee.

It’s not a change DeBoer is particularly excited to embrace.

“I understand: time is an important thing. They don’t want the games to drag on,” he said. “We want to do what’s always best for the game and the fans. But when you’re a better team you want to play more snaps, and I feel like we’ve got a pretty good team that’s going to be on the field this fall.”

Extra points