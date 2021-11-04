The Pac-12’s premier pass-rusher will be on display inside Husky Stadium on Saturday.

But is it Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux or Washington’s Zion Tupuola-Fetui?

National pundits would likely side with the former. After all, Thibodeaux — the 6-foot-5, 258-pound sophomore from South Central Los Angeles — is widely regarded as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, and was recently listed as ESPN analyst Todd McShay’s top prospect on the board. The former Oaks Christian High School standout and five-star recruit has played in just six of eight games this season, but leads the Ducks in tackles for loss (7.5), quarterback hits (5), sacks (4) and forced fumbles (2). Plus, in two career Pac-12 title games, Thibodeaux has stepped to the plate — producing a combined 18 quarterback pressures, 10 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Thibodeaux has proven himself as a big-game player.

And a big-game-wrecker.

Show caption

“(He’s a) game-wrecker, yes,” UW head coach Jimmy Lake said Monday. “This is the best that I’ve seen him play. When we played against him (in 2019) he was a true freshman, and I think he was still a work in the making. You could tell the talent, obviously. We saw it when he was in high school. The film this year, you definitely see the progression of where he is now. We definitely need to know where he is at, and even if you know where he is at — which I’m sure these other teams knew where he was at — he was still able to create havoc in the backfield.”

That has been a particular problem for a UW offense that has allowed 2.25 sacks per game, ranking eighth in the Pac-12.

And on the other side, UW’s 1.88 sacks per game sits sixth in the conference — though the Huskies went their first five weeks without “ZTF” blowing through blocks. In three games (and limited snaps) since returning from a torn Achilles tendon, Tupuola-Fetui — a 6-4, 260-pound sophomore — has recorded a host of hurries, two tackles and a sack, while attracting double and triple teams.

Advertising

That’s after the Pearl City, Hawaii, native exploded for seven sacks and three forced fumbles in four games last fall, en route to earning second-team All-American honors from The Athletic and Walter Camp.

When he sustained the Achilles injury on April 16, “ZTF” initially circled a return against Oregon on Saturday.

That’d be a good time to return to his 2020 form.

“I think we all know Zion’s really good,” said Lake, when asked if Tupuola-Fetui has something to prove against Thibodeaux. “I’m just happy with his progression from that injury. I’m happy for the boost that he’s given us. There’s been no setbacks so far, and knock on wood he’s stayed healthy and I’m still just amazed that he’s even back at this point. I know he’ll just continue to get better with each game and of course I’d love him to have a huge effect on Saturday afternoon.”

Is it Dominique Hampton’s time?

After UW safety Dominique Hampton committed a drive-extending taunting penalty in the 31-10 loss to Michigan on Sept. 11, Lake said that “if we have some mental missteps with poise, there’s always going to be a price to pay. And now you have to earn your trust back, and when that trust is earned back, then more playing time will be given.”

More playing time has been given.

After Husky safeties Alex Cook and Cameron Williams both went down with injuries, Hampton — a 6-foot-2, 220-pound sophomore — made his first career start in the win over Stanford, turning in five tackles while providing a physical presence in the run game.

Advertising

It was his “best game as a Dawg,” Lake said. “Go back to last week against (Arizona) in Tucson when we had a number of injuries pile up in the secondary, and he had to finish the game for us at safety, and he played really well down the stretch there to make sure we could secure the victory. So that was I think the first boost of confidence for Dom. And he was playing well on special teams the last few weeks as well and in that game against the University of Arizona.

“And then for him to get his first start against Stanford, and for him to play the way he played — and he made a key special teams tackle as well — this was by far his best game as a Dawg. And I know he’ll grow from this and have some confidence and come back to work and still try to improve his game, but the arrow is definitely pointing up with Dom Hampton.”

That’s a necessary development for the Dawgs, considering both the safety situation and Oregon’s prowess in the running game. The Ducks enter Saturday’s showdown ranked second in the Pac-12 in rushing offense (204.9 yards per game) and third in yards per carry (5.34), while the UW defense sits 10th in both categories (179.13 rush yards allowed per game, 4.65 opponent yards per carry).

Still, Stanford mustered just 67 rushing yards and 2.4 yards per rush last Saturday night.

Hampton and the Huskies will be looking to provide a sequel inside Husky Stadium.

Otton issues

UW junior tight end Cade Otton recorded a team-high eight catches for 82 yards in the Huskies’ season-opening loss to Montana.

Advertising

He hasn’t finished a game with more than three catches since.

Perhaps more concerning, the sure-handed 6-5, 250-pound tight end has been targeted just twice in each of UW’s last two games — turning in a combined four catches for 30 yards.

A year after Otton led UW in catches (18), receiving yards (258) and receiving touchdowns (3), why hasn’t the tight end from Tumwater posed a more consistent pass-catching threat?

“That’s another playmaker we’ve got to make sure we’re trying to get the ball to,” Lake said. “Again, it goes to the nature of Dylan (Morris) going through his progressions, and a lot of times they do know that we do like to go to Cade Otton, and they may have a guy underneath and a guy over the top and now we’ve got to go somewhere else. But then also, it comes back to us as coaches, making sure we need to be able to spring him free and make sure he is getting the touches that he needs to get, because he is a chain-mover. Drives can usually continue on if we’re able to get the ball to Cade, so we’ve got to continue to make sure we’re developing plans to get him touches.”

Added UW quarterback Dylan Morris: “I think part of that is defenses are trying to take him away, because they see on film how much of a threat he is. I feel like as a defense, you’ve got to really know where he’s going to be at and you’ve got to have tight coverage on him. And still, when stuff’s going downhill for me and I’m trying to find an easy completion, I’m looking for him.”

Husky fans should hope Morris finds him more consistently on Saturday night.