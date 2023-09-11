Sometimes you’re too good for your own good.

Washington lost just two fumbles in 2022, tied for the least in the nation. So if it looked like UW’s players were unprepared for such a situation last Saturday … there might be a reason for that.

With 22 seconds left in the second quarter of an eventual 43-10 win over Tulsa, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. took a shotgun snap at the enemy’s 33-yard line. The sixth-year senior drilled a dime on a crossing route to wide receiver Jalen McMillan, who took four steps … then let the football tumble to the turf.

Tulsa cornerback Reggie Ellis recovered the fumble and chasséd out of a Jack Westover tackle attempt. He glided past left guard Nate Kalepo, left tackle Troy Fautanu and wide receiver Rome Odunze as well, before high-stepping past diving right tackle Roger Rosengarten. Penix finally ended the play, wrapping Ellis’ left leg at the Husky 42-yard line.

In all, it was a 43-yard fumble return.

It was also some torturous teaching tape.

“I’m pissed at everybody on the field,” UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said of his immediate response. “I can’t believe [Penix] has to make that play. I was legitimately, extremely upset. That was a good learning moment for us. We had to watch that film.”

And, unfortunately, they also have to prepare for future fumbles.

“I think in their minds, [the play] was dead,” Grubb said, when asked why several Huskies didn’t attempt a tackle. “There really was no good explanation for it. A good barometer is [Ja’Lynn Polk]. JP is one of the hardest workers on the team. He’s the most in tune guy out there. He preps like a pro … and he was just standing there.

“When I saw that, I was like, ‘Man, we’ve got to get this coached up and straightened out.’ It was, and it will be.”

But Penix — a 6-foot-3, 213-pound tackle machine — was there to make the play.

“You watch the tight shot of Mike on that play, and he runs over there, uses the sideline as his friend, cuts the guy in half, jumps up and starts jogging to the sideline,” Grubb said. “It was awesome.”

The most awesome part for a 2-0 team with a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback?

Penix was uninjured on the play.

“He’s a man of steel,” Grubb said with a smile. “He’s good.”

The numbers certainly back that up … but Penix wasn’t perfect. The lefty completed 28 of 38 passes (73.7%) for 409 yards and three touchdowns against Tulsa, but also tossed his first interception on an end zone shot intended for Odunze. In diagnosing the play, Grubb said “that was a breakout route there. So Rome thought he needed to take it a little bit flatter. Mike was anticipating him coming out of that break against the defender at a little higher angle. It’s just so might tighter down there in the red zone.”

Granted, UW tallied 563 total yards, 43 points and 31 first downs on Saturday.

But in the first half especially, mistakes were made.

McMillan — who caught eight passes for 120 yards and a touchdown, his fourth in two games — dropped a deep ball for a likely 49-yard score, while Odunze and tight end Devin Culp added drops as well. And for an offense that expects to score on every drive, 22 first-half points was not impressive.

“Obviously halftime was not a great environment. It was frustrating,” Grubb said. “I think we had nine drives and six touchdowns [in the game], and had a pick and dropped a fumble and the other one we missed a field goal. Missed opportunities.”

Injury updates

UW edge Zion Tupuola-Fetui, running back Dillon Johnson and defensive lineman Faatui Tuitele sat out Saturday’s game with injuries, while safety Asa Turner, center Matteo Mele, cornerback Davon Banks and defensive lineman Jayvon Parker left during the game.

Co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell reiterated Monday that they’re “planning on” Tupuola-Fetui returning Saturday against Michigan State, while Johnson, Tuitele and Parker seem to be on a similar track.

“He’s looking better,” Grubb said of Johnson, the Mississippi State transfer who started UW’s season opener. “He had a good workout before the game. We decided not to let him go. It was probably honestly at breakfast that morning before the game [that we decided]. We worked him out; he hit 94% max velocity. So we’re really close with him.”

The status of Turner, Mele and Banks is more unclear.

On Mele — who started UW’s first two games at center — Grubb said “we’re still examining him. They’re working through it right now. He’s got some tests run yesterday and some today. So we’ll see where he’s at probably tomorrow at practice.”

Should the sixth-year senior miss time, redshirt freshman Parker Brailsford would shift to center — as he did Saturday — and junior Nate Kalepo or sophomore Geirean Hatchett could potentially start at right guard.

“Parker did great [after sliding to center against Tulsa],” Grubb said. “He’s a super bright kid. [Offensive line coach Scott] Huff does a great job of rotating those guys, so they get a lot of reps at a lot of different places. But Parker did a great job when he got in there.”

Kickoff collisions

Sophomore kicker Grady Gross has earned a touchback on just seven of 16 kickoffs thus far, ranking 83rd in the nation.

And yet, UW’s kickoff coverage units are making opponents think twice about exiting the end zone.

Specifically, sophomore edge Maurice Heims delivered a seismic hit in the season opener against Boise State, before redshirt freshman defensive back Tristan Dunn made a similar impact against Tulsa.

“Special teams is a want-to type of thing,” said UW coach Kalen DeBoer. “You want to be a part of it. You want to make big impact plays. You’ve got to be a guy that’s got some courage, because there’s some high-level impacts that happen.

“Our kickoff team is one that I’ve challenged, especially after week one. Because they set the tone in that week. They got their opportunities. [It was] Tristan Dunn this week. So it’s been someone different every time, which is really cool because now it tells you it isn’t just one guy going down there on a mission. You’ve got a whole crew of guys.”

Extra points