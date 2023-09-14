Husky homecomings don’t get rarer than this.

In Jan. 2022, twin defensive linemen Jayvon and Armon Parker became the first prep prospects to commit to new UW coach Kalen DeBoer. They were also the first Huskies from the state of Michigan since Art Ahonen, a halfback from 1932 to 1934.

Suffice to say, the Michigan-to-Washington pipeline spent nearly a century riddled with rust.

Saturday’s non-conference matchup also doubles as UW’s first visit to Michigan State since a 27-11 loss on Sept. 20, 1969.

These programs are far from familiar foes.

But the Parkers are headed home.

“I’ve been looking forward to this game the whole season. I can’t wait to go back,” Jayvon Parker said Tuesday. “I’ve got a lot of family coming out too, so it’s going to be a good one.”

On that subject, Jayvon — a 6-foot-3, 297-pound sophomore — estimated that roughly 20-25 family members hope to attend. When asked if he’s gathered enough tickets to account for that group, Jayvon added “I’m still working on it right now, asking teammates if I can get some tickets. Because a lot of people are trying to come out for that game. They’re asking me, ‘Can I get a ticket? Can I get a ticket? Can I go?’ I’m going to make sure I get enough tickets for them to go.”

But in this case, there is a catch: much of Jayvon and Armon’s family typically roots for Michigan State.

Advertising

So, do the Parker twins mind if family members sport green on Saturday?

“They can wear Michigan State or Washington stuff,” Jayvon said with a grin. “I’m just happy they’re there. They can wear whatever they want. We’re still going to win.”

A second consecutive win over Michigan State would certainly be sweet for the twin Detroit products, who earned preferred walk-on offers from the Spartans out of Fordson High School in 2022. Jayvon contributed five tackles and a sack in eight games last fall and has earned a rotational role on UW’s defensive line. And after missing his freshman season while recovering from a torn ACL, Armon (6-3, 307) is attempting to crack the Husky lineup sooner than later.

“[Jayvon] came on really strong toward the end of the season last year and early on, he’s been a stalwart for us,” UW co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell said Monday. “He’s been in the backfield; it’s been gap penetration. He’s been hanging around the quarterback. He’s been chasing the ball down, and you can really just see the growth and evolution. I think coach [defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield] is doing a great job of getting him developed, and he’s certainly a factor to be a regular part of our rotation right now.”

Likewise, when asked to describe his game, a smiling Jayvon replied: “It’s all fireworks. I’m lighting up on the field, getting good run blocks, making pass rush moves, getting to the quarterback.”

UW could use more fireworks against a Michigan State offense that averaged 144.5 rushing yards and 4.19 yards per carry in its first two games, while surrendering two total sacks. Through two weeks, No. 8 Washington ranks 96th nationally in rushing defense (153 yards allowed per game) and 108th in opponent yards per carry (4.5).

Advertising

As for the Parkers, they’ll be happy to head home for a business trip … and equally happy to return to Seattle.

“It’s been a crazy experience moving away from home,” Jayvon said. “But it’s been good, because I’ve got my brother here. So I’ve got my best friend, that connection already. I love Seattle. I can do a lot of things out here. I don’t miss back in Michigan. Michigan can stay there. I like it here a little bit more. It’s been a great experience. I’m loving every second of it.”

Polk finds his place

Considering his company in the wide receiver room — Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, Germie Bernard, Denzel Boston, etc. — it’s easy to overlook Ja’Lynn Polk.

And yet, the 6-2, 204-pound sophomore continues to not-so-quietly produce. Polk has contributed eight catches for 182 yards (22.8 yards per reception) and a touchdown in UW’s first two games, while adding a 27-yard rushing touchdown against Tulsa. He added 41 catches, 694 yards and six scores in 2022.

“JP is one of the toughest, strongest kids we have on the football team,” UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said last week. “You come out to Sunday practice and you’d be shocked at how hard he’s running routes. It doesn’t look like he just played a football game. So that type of mindset, leadership and ability is … we know when a play has to be made and the ball comes his way, JP is going to make the play. So having a guy like him that can be a [No. 1 wide receiver] almost anywhere is truly a blessing.”

Added associate head coach and wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard, on the notion Polk nearly lost his spot to Bernard: “Honestly, JP is a leader in our room, period, 1000%. There was never anything about his spot as that third receiver that was ever in jeopardy. He worked his tail off, did his job. He continues to lead. He’s the first one out here, last one to leave. I love Ja’Lynn Polk like he’s my own son.”

Advertising

The Michigan State Spartans cannot say the same.

After missing the entire 2021 season due to a dislocated clavicle, Polk announced his return in spectacular fashion — torching the Spartan secondary for six catches, 153 yards and three touchdowns in a 39-28 win last September. Polk said Tuesday “it was exciting. But it really brought no surprise, because you understand all the work you’ve been putting in leading up to that moment. Now it’s just being ready for the opportunity and going out there and completing the mission.”

There’s a second mission ahead against Michigan State.

And though he’s technically Washington’s No. 3 wide receiver, don’t expect the Spartans to overlook Polk.

“I walk by faith and not by sight,” said Polk, when asked how the Texas Tech transfer wound up at Washington, in perhaps the country’s premier wide receiver room. “It feels like I was supposed to be here, with these guys. I know they feel the same way.”

Extra point