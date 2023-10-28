Michael Penix Jr. had no shortage of eligible options against Stanford.

At least, at first.

UW wide receivers Jalen McMillan and Germie Bernard — each of whom sat out last weekend’s narrow win over Arizona State — returned against Stanford. They joined standouts Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk to form a formidable fleet of wide receivers.

But in the second quarter, McMillan — who had been targeted once and had not caught a pass — limped to the sideline. The junior wideout immediately sat on the bench, holding his left knee.

The 6-foot-1, 192-pound McMillan originally injured his leg in the second quarter against Michigan State on Sept. 16, missing the next two games. He returned against Oregon but logged just seven snaps before reaggravating the injury, then sat out the game against ASU.

Senior Giles Jackson — who missed UW’s first five games with a torn ligament in his thumb, then returned against Oregon and ASU — was also not seen against Stanford. That could be a sign the Husky coaching staff is still considering redshirting Jackson, who is permitted to play in four games (plus the postseason) while still maintaining an extra year of eligibility.

Senior defensive lineman Tuli Letuligasenoa also suited up Saturday, after sitting out against ASU. Junior Julius Buelow — who missed the last four games with a high ankle sprain — made his first career start at right guard, allowing redshirt freshman Parker Brailsford to slide back to center.

UW’s safety depth was less encouraging. Senior Asa Turner (who played each of the last two games), junior Kamren Fabiculanan (who left the ASU game with an injury) and sophomore Vincent Nunley (who didn’t play against ASU with a non-injury issue coach Kalen DeBoer declined to elaborate on) were all unavailable Saturday. Sophomore safety Makell Esteen made his first career start beside senior Dominique Hampton.

Esteen — a 6-foot-1, 190-pound product of Hawthorne, Calif., 360 miles south of Palo Alto — entered the day with 12 tackles in seven games in a reserve role this fall. That role significantly expanded Saturday.

Bring your own energy

Washington did not play in a hostile environment Saturday.

Which presented its own obstacles.

After playing in front of 70,528 fans at Michigan State and 50,800 (a sellout) at Arizona, the fifth-ranked Huskies were hosted inside a largely empty Stanford Stadium on Saturday.

The question, then: How would Washington react to an absence of outward motivation?

“Any time you go on the road you’ve always got to bring your own energy,” UW coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday. “When we went to Michigan State, you [still] got to bring your juice. It was a great environment, but our guys are ready for these away games. Even going to Arizona, our guys started fast because of the preparation they put in. When you invest a lot during the course of the week, there’s a confidence that exists and a readiness to go out there and make some plays.”

Perhaps sophomore right tackle Roger Rosengarten put it best:

“I think the last time that stadium was full was back in the [Christian] McCaffrey days,” he said Tuesday. “It is a little bit different, but we’ve just got to bring the juice from Seattle all the way to Palo Alto. If we do that, I don’t think that will affect us.”

Note