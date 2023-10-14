After missing 2 1/2 games with a leg injury sustained against Michigan State, Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan returned Saturday.

Albeit briefly.

McMillan — a 6-foot-1, 192-pound junior — exited early after reaggravating the injury. Following No. 7 Washington’s 36-33 win over No. 8 Oregon, coach Kalen DeBoer said: “He got just tweaked, a little bit of what he had before. I don’t know the severity of it. But it’s kind of falling in line with what he had before.”

And yet, Husky quarterback Michael Penix Jr. reiterated: “I’ve got the best receiving corps in the country. If anybody else is saying anything different, they’ve got to turn on the tape. Those guys show it every day.”

Those guys, plural.

Giles Jackson included, apparently.

Jackson — a 5-9, 178-pound senior — returned Saturday after missing UW’s first five games with a thumb injury sustained in preseason practice. After stepping into McMillan’s suddenly vacated spot, Jackson promptly produced a critical six catches for 58 yards — including the game-opening 26-yard score.

“As far as Giles and the things he did out there, it was huge,” said DeBoer, who added Jackson has been practicing with the team for the last three weeks. “It played a big role out there, especially early in the game, his energy. He’s such a team player, and our guys love him. It’s really special to see him come back and have the day he had today, for sure.”

Added Penix: “In practice, Giles makes those plays all the time. He’s a guy I trust and can rely on in any situation.”

Advertising

But McMillan and Jackson aren’t the only UW wideouts dealing with recent injuries. After hurting his ribs while recovering an onside kick against Arizona two weeks ago, junior Rome Odunze posted eight catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns Saturday.

Afterward, Odunze acknowledged: “My ribs took an injury last game. I don’t know if that was public knowledge or not. I had a whole ordeal going on with that, but I was able to recover.”

When asked if he was ever in danger of missing Saturday’s top-10 contest, he added: “Nah. Not in my brain, at least.”

An up and down day

If you had doubts about UW’s run defense, they were not dispelled.

Though Washington (6-0) picked up the win, Oregon still rushed for 204 yards, 5.1 yards per carry and two touchdowns Saturday. Junior running back Bucky Irving torched the Dawgs for a second consecutive season, registering 127 rushing yards with 5.8 yards per carry and a score.

Still, after bouncing back from a fourth-quarter deficit, DeBoer said UW’s toughness is beyond dispute.

“I know there was a question out there — because I know we took it to heart — of how tough we are,” he said. “I think we’re pretty dang tough. I’ve felt that all along. There’s physical toughness, mental toughness. I think we’re a really tough football team.

“We do it in different ways, but we’re going to grind with the best of them. One thing I know for sure is we have a lot of heart and a lot of belief. You never know. Things might not always go your way. Today could have gone the wrong way. But I know we’re going to leave it all on the football field. There is not a doubt in my mind.”

Extra point