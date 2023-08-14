Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui are established entities.

But as for the rest of UW’s edge depth, it may be dwindling.

Washington is awaiting the results of an NCAA waiver to determine if sophomore Sioux Falls transfer Zach Durfee is eligible to play this season, coach Kalen DeBoer confirmed Saturday.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound edge spent a semester as a student (not on the football team) at North Dakota State before attending Sioux Falls in 2021 and 2022. Therefore, the NCAA views Durfee’s move to UW this offseason as a second transfer to a four-year school, which would technically require him to sit out a season upon arrival.

The Huskies maintain that, since Durfee did not play football at NDSU, that transfer should not count on his ledger.

“Durfee’s got a waiver that we’re working on,” DeBoer said Saturday. “Just like you see across the country, there’s these waivers that have to be filed. That’s still in the process. We’re not complete with that yet.”

Durfee — who has three seasons of remaining eligibility — tallied 13.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in 11 games at Sioux Falls last fall, and has earned rave reviews since settling in Seattle this winter. But should he be forced to watch this season from the sideline, others will have to emerge.

UW’s edge starters, of course, are not in question. Trice (12 tackles for loss and nine sacks in 2022) and Tupuola-Fetui (12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 36 career games) combine to form perhaps the West Coast’s premier pass rush combo.

But UW’s seven other scholarship edges — senior Sekai Asoau-Afoa, junior Voi Tunuufi, sophomores Durfee and Maurice Heims, redshirt freshman Lance Holtzclaw and true freshmen Anthony James and Jacob Lane — have plenty to prove.

“Voi [a converted interior defensive lineman with eight sacks in his first two seasons] brings a combination of physicality and speed and experience,” DeBoer said. “He knows all the calls and understands all the adjustments and just is very savvy that way. I think after that it’s up in the air.

“Lance [Holtzclaw] is really good in pass rush, gets to the quarterback a lot, is slippery that way. That’s what we were hoping he would be, maybe a younger version of ZTF. Sekai brings a different element, more of that physical [side]. After our top two or three it really is that kind of strength versus weakness [debate] in what situation we’re in, just trying to enhance the strengths and continue to work on those weaknesses that each guy has.”

To this point, Tunuufi, Asoau-Afoa and Holtzclaw seem like the reserve edges most likely to earn rotational reps.

But should Durfee be cleared, that equation would change.

UW ranked 10th in preseason poll

After finishing the 2022 season ranked eighth nationally, the Huskies have been slotted No. 10 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll, which was released Monday.

The Pac-12 Conference was also represented by No. 6 USC, No. 14 Utah, No. 15 Oregon and No. 18 Oregon State — each of whom the Huskies will play this season. Boise State, which Washington will host in its season opener on Sept. 2, was not ranked but did receive 17 votes.

UW has landed in the Top 10 of the preseason AP poll 14 times, but only finished in the Top 10 three of those seasons (1960, 1982, 1991).

The Huskies are hoping to buck the trend.

Scrimmage standouts

Let’s not bury the lede.

After receiving limited reps for three consecutive practices due to mild soreness in his throwing arm — something DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb maintained was not a significant concern — UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr. took the vast majority of first-team snaps during Saturday’s scrimmage, DeBoer said.

(Said scrimmage was not open to the media.)

Considering UW’s playoff hopes rest somewhat on Penix’s prolific left arm, his health is a headline. But the 6-3, 213-pounder — who has an expert knowledge of UW’s offense and established chemistry with his tight ends and wide receivers — can certainly afford to miss some snaps.

But as for the rest of Saturday’s scrimmage: who else impressed?

“[Redshirt freshman wide receiver] Denzel Boston continues to make some plays, looking really fast. Hit a touchdown down the sideline,” DeBoer said. “One guy that got a chance that hasn’t had many opportunities during camp, broke a few tackles, two out of maybe three plays, was [Arizona State running back transfer] Daniyel Ngata. I thought that was good. We got [Mississippi State running back transfer] Dillon Johnson out there for some really good reps today. So that was nice to see, in contact [situations]. He’s been working up to that throughout the week and looked good at times there. He’s a load to bring down.

“Defensively, they did a great job against the run up front, just as a whole corps, especially in the first half of the scrimmage. I thought the offensive line did a good job pass protecting on the other end, so a good battle there on both sides of the ball.”

UW will hold one more preseason scrimmage next Saturday as it prepares for Boise State on Sept. 2.

Ulofoshio’s injury prevention

After missing 14 games across the last two seasons with a torn ACL and a partial tear of his distal bicep tendon, Edefuan Ulofoshio is back.

And UW’s 6-1, 236-pound linebacker is sparing no expense to stay on the field.

“Honestly, prevention’s the best rehab,” the sixth-year senior said last week.

Beyond the typical stretching and cold tubs, Ulofoshio is taking care of his body by prioritizing sleep.

“I’ve been training all summer [to sleep earlier],” said Ulofoshio, an All-Pac-12 second team performer in 2020. “I’ve been getting down at 9, 9:30. I’ve got to put my phone across the room, turn on the air conditioning. It takes a lot. There’s a science to it. They said 65 degrees is the perfect temperature [to sleep]. I’m not paying too much in utilities, because I’m here [at the football facility] all the time. So I can take a little bit more of a charge with the sleep. So it all balances out.”

Ulofoshio and junior Alphonzo Tuputala have been UW’s primary starting linebackers in practices, with USC transfer Ralen Goforth and junior Carson Bruener rotating in with the second unit. All four should fill significant roles this fall.

