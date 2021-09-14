The answer said it all.

When asked on Tuesday how he can personally improve, UW running back Richard Newton — who has mustered just 86 rushing yards and three yards per carry in the Huskies’ 0-2 start — considered the question, then said: “Making something out of nothing. I think I could do that a lot better.”

In the last two losses, the 6-foot, 215-pound Newton has had to do that a lot. There has been precious little running room for Newton and redshirt freshman Cameron Davis, as UW ranks 127th out of 130 teams nationally in rushing offense (57.5 yards per game) and 128th in yards per carry (1.95) — while surrendering seven sacks of Dylan Morris as well.

Of course, Newton stopped short of directly implicating his underperforming offensive line.

But for a group that returns all five starters — four of which earned All-Pac-12 honors last fall — results have fallen astronomically short of expectations.

“I still have extremely high hopes for those guys, and for our whole team,” said UW head coach Jimmy Lake. “But for sure, we have to block the run better. We have to protect our quarterback better. That’s not the only position group that needs improvement. A lot of position groups need improvement and need to play better. But having all those guys back, and we added a few guys, and with another year with our offense, we need to function better. And it starts with coaching.

“I’m not going to throw … it starts with coaching. We have to coach them better. We have to put plays in that are going to work so we can get some positive flow going on that side of the ball.”

Advertising

As Lake alluded to, this is a schematic and play-calling issue as well — as Washington continues to stubbornly run Newton and Davis into boxes loaded with unsurprised opponents (while declining to turn to running backs Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant, too).

But left tackle Jaxson Kirkland — a 2020 All-Pac-12 first-team selection, who allowed Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to secure 2.5 sacks last Saturday — is holding himself to a higher standard just the same.

“In terms of preparation, after each loss that we’ve had I’m going into each week trying out new things, putting in more hours than I have,” Kirkland said. “I already do put in the extra work, but I’m going to keep going to the next step.

“If that means I have to live in this facility and watch film the whole time or keep getting in extra work on the field after practice is done, I’ll do it. I’m just trying to do whatever I can to elevate the offensive line play and my play, too.”

We’ll see if the extra effort pays dividends on Saturday, against an Arkansas State defense that ranks 113th nationally in opponent yards per carry (5.35).

Kirkland, for one, is attempting to make the most of a difficult moment.

“A big part of this adversity we’re taking right now excites me, because it’s where you find out who the real people are. The best players will step up,” he said. “Coach Lake told us, ‘Who wants to get in the back alley with me?’ All of us are down to fight and keep crawling and get after people. No matter the adversity that’s thrown at us, we believe we can respond.”

Extra points