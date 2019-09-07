Do not sleep on Ryan Bowman.

Of course, it would be understandable if you did. After all, the redshirt junior outside linebacker is not 6-foot-5 and 262 pounds, like fellow starter Joe Tryon. He’s a former walk-on — not a consensus four-star recruit, like 6-4, 275-pound true freshman Laiatu Latu. And after exploding for 5.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss in his redshirt freshman season, Bowman managed just one sack and 4.5 tackles for loss in 14 games last fall.

But, to reiterate: don’t sleep on Ryan Bowman.

Washington’s 6-0, 277-pound outside linebacker can do that all by himself.

“I think just off-the-field stuff in terms of going to bed earlier and eating as healthy as possible,” Bowman said, when asked how he’s improved this offseason. “I had a hard time going to sleep early in my earlier years, being Immature Guy.

“I wasn’t staying up all night, but those little hours make a difference. The best window for sleep and recovery is 10 to 12 (hours). So just making that change in myself has really improved a lot.”

Specifically, Bowman — whose Huskies hosted Cal in their Pac-12 opener on Saturday night — said that he now insists on receiving eight to 10 hours of sleep per night, after averaging roughly six hours in the past. He also said that “I basically just feel like a new guy.”

He certainly looked like a new guy in last weekend’s season-opening 47-14 win over Eastern Washington, contributing two tackles and his first sack of 2019.

Advertising

But the aforementioned sack felt more painful than euphoric.

“I was able to play the snap count and get a good get-off on that play,” he said. “Near the end of the play when I got hurt I felt like I might have hit a nerve or something in my neck, because my whole left side was on fire. I thought I tore my oblique, really. I was like, ‘So this is what it feels like to tear my oblique. I might as well just lay here until I know what’s going on.’

“It turns out I was fine. It was just a little nerve thing, so I’m 100 percent.”

That’s good news for the Huskies, who stacked up four sacks last weekend after managing just 24 in 14 games in 2018. The outside linebackers also got on the board early after not claiming a sack until the 11th game last season. They needed to continue to take positive strides Saturday, against a Cal offense that didn’t allow a sack in its season-opening win over UC Davis.

But how did co-defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach Pete Kwiatkowski grade his position in the win over Eastern Washington?

“Solid,” Kwiatkowski said. “There’s stuff we can be better at, but they played with great effort, they were physical. There’s always going to be things we can get better at. But yeah, solid.”

That also applied to Latu, who made two tackles and forced a safety in his Husky debut.

Advertising

“He got 15 plays of defense and he played on some special teams. But yeah, he plays hard,” Kwiatkowski said of Latu, who it seems UW does not intend to redshirt this season. “He’s got a good feel for finding the ball. He’s got a lot of things to get better at, but he’s a big, quick, fast, physical guy. You saw him on the safety, how physical he can be.”

Husky fans are also beginning to see that from 6-3, 250-pound junior Myles Rice — better late than never. After making just one tackle in his first three seasons on campus, the Houston product equaled that total with a tackle for loss last Saturday.

“It was awesome. He’s come a long way,” Kwiatkowski said of Rice. “He’s playing fast and he’s playing lower. He’s playing more physical. It started with how he’s been practicing.”

Kwiatkowski would like to see more consistency from Tryon, who came on late last season but tallied just one tackle against Eastern Washington. Tryon has the frame and physical tools to excel.

Now he needs the patience.

“There’s some things he’s got to clean up as far as committing to stuff,” Kwiatkowski said. “He rushes things too much instead of going with the plan. When he does that — he’s decisive — he’s going to play a lot better.”

That’s the goal for Washington’s entire group of outside linebackers, against Cal and beyond. The good news is that the Huskies don’t need one guy — Bowman or Tryon or sophomore Ariel Ngata or redshirt freshman Zion Tupuola-Fetui or Latu or Rice — to turn in a 10-sack season.

But they need everyone to contribute — and Bowman thinks they can.

“I feel great, because I know every guy that we’ve got can play,” Bowman said. “Every guy that we got in the room can make plays. They got a lot of upside. So it’s just exciting that every one of us can make something happen, and we all trust each other. It’s a fun group to work with.”

Harris starts at center

Chris Petersen said multiple times in the lead-up to Washington’s game against Cal that Nick Harris was “week-to-week.”

That could have meant just about anything. Turns out, it didn’t mean much.

Harris — a 6-1, 302-pound senior center — started the 30th game of his career on Saturday, though he did so with a bulky brace on the left knee that was injured in last week’s win over Eastern Washington. Harris was named an Associated Press second-team All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 competitor prior to the season.