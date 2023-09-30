TUCSON, Ariz. — This would have been a big night for Matteo Mele.

The sixth-year senior center hails from Tucson, Ariz., and starred at nearby Salpointe Catholic High. His first Husky start came in relief of Nick Harris in a game at Arizona — his hometown school — in 2019. The 6-foot-6, 298-pounder waited three more seasons for another start before earning the center spot this spring.

But after making successive starts against Boise State and Tulsa, Mele’s season ended abruptly due to an injury.

So when the Huskies returned to his hometown Saturday, all Mele could do was watch.

“Man, I could start crying right now, [feeling] for that guy,” UW offensive-line coach Scott Huff said after the injury. “I think I’ve known Matteo longer than I’ve known my daughter, just going back to his recruitment. It’s really tough. It’s really tough. But he’s going to be all right, and I think he’s still got football in front of him if he chooses to do that. You’re just heartbroken for the kid. It’s absolutely devastating.”

And yet, it hasn’t been nearly so devastating for UW’s offense — which entered Saturday’s game leading the nation in passing (467.3 yards per game) and sacks allowed (one). Redshirt freshman Parker Brailsford (6-2, 275) slid from right guard to center in Mele’s absence and immediately excelled.

So much that comparisons have been drawn to another undersized UW center who converted from guard — the Cleveland Browns’ Nick Harris.

And according to Huff, those comparisons are legitimate.

“They’re pretty close, to be honest with you,” he said. “I think Nick was a little bit heavier [as a freshman]. Parker’s stronger. You’re talking about two really good players right there. Just the fact that we’re having that conversation is pretty cool for Parker.”

It’s also cool for a UW offensive line that continues to overcome absences. Without junior guard Julius Buelow — who was injured in the second half against Michigan State — sophomore Geirean Hatchett made his first career starts against Cal and Arizona. His younger brother, freshman Landen Hatchett, has become a regular in the rotation as well.

But despite his injury, Mele continues to mentor UW’s younger offensive linemen.

He’s finding ways to help.

“He’s got a lot of experience here, has seen a lot of things, been through a lot of situations. He’s helping out a lot with the young guys,” said Huff, who added he’s unsure whether Mele might apply for a medical redshirt and a seventh season of eligibility. “Credit to Matteo and how he’s handling all this, because that’s a tough one, man. That’s a tough gone. Guy’s been here for six years, and for him to get his shot and have that happen … it’s tough.”

Injury updates

UW junior wide receiver Jalen McMillan missed a second consecutive game after sustaining a leg injury Sept. 16 in the first half against Michigan State. He’ll likely return Oct. 14 against Oregon (following UW’s bye week).

Senior safety Asa Turner also sat out a third consecutive game because of a hand injury. Junior Kamren Fabiculanan started in his place, next to senior Dominique Hampton.

As for Arizona, two starters — quarterback Jayden de Laura and running back Michael Wiley — missed Saturday’s game after being injured in last week’s victory over Stanford. A Washington State transfer, de Laura completed 69.6% of his passes and threw for 1,069 yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions in his first four games, adding 131 rushing yards and three more scores.

Wiley — a 6-0, 215-pound senior — has rushed for 176 yards with 4.4 yards per carry and one touchdown, plus 15 catches for 132 yards.

Don’t sweat the small stuff

It was 86 degrees and windy at opening kick Saturday. But offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb didn’t want his guys dwelling on the details.

“I think our growth as a football program showed when we went to Michigan State [and won 41-7],” he said. “I know offensively I talked to the guys and was like, ‘The first thing you need to know is you’re not in your own bed and the catering might not be perfect.’ You might have to [put on] tape on a table and not on a cushy chair. Just anticipate that you need to be ready for that going into the game and know that it’s not all going to be perfect.

“That’s part of being on the road. Once you anticipate that, you overcome thinking that everything has to be perfect. There will be plenty of food and water. You will have cleats. We will have football. We will have a call sheet, and it’s all going to be good.”