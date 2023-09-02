Washington ranked 108th in the nation in interceptions per game (0.54) in 2022.

There was plenty to improve upon.

The UW defense showed progress in that department in Saturday’s 56-19 win over Boise State, producing a pair of interceptions against Bronco quarterback Taylen Green.

The first — a third-and-9 pass safety Kamren Fabiculanan stepped in front of late in the second quarter — came as no surprise to the home sideline.

“It’s really cool when you can sit on the headphones and hear [co-defensive coordinator Chuck] Morrell say, ‘This is a pick,’ and almost know exactly before the call’s being made that we got a call he likes,” said UW coach Kalen DeBoer. “We talk a lot about how that looks when [offensive coordinator] Ryan Grubb makes a call and the offense executes it and you’re thinking touchdown all the way.

“It tells me the guys are really understanding what we’re trying to accomplish. We’re taking those next steps.”

The same is true of junior linebacker Carson Bruener, who brought a fourth-quarter interception (the third of his career) back for a 33-yard return.

Advertising

While the 6-foot-2, 226-pound junior — who also added three tackles — touts run-stopping physicality, his separator may be speed.

“From a running standpoint, he’s one of the fastest guys in the room. We’ve clocked him at 21 mph,” UW co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach William Inge said after an August practice. “So from a speed standpoint, he’s one of the faster guys in the room. And athletically, seeing him in space, we’ve definitely been pleased with him thus far.”

The cornerback competition continues

Elijah Jackson’s third career start didn’t go as planned, as the sophomore cornerback was called for a pair of pass interference penalties and surrendered a 40-yard completion from Green to wide receiver Stefan Cobbs.

Meanwhile, fellow sophomore Davon Banks may have played himself into a starting spot — piling up a whopping four pass breakups (to go along with two tackles).

“He’s got quickness and a lot of twitch,” DeBoer said of Banks. “We really didn’t have him at the end of last season and all of the spring [because of injuries]. He was slowly going this way [motions up] throughout fall camp, and he’s got that mindset you want for a corner.

“So it was really good to see him as well as some of the other guys really do some things — play aggressively, play confidently. He showed some physicality in there and some swagger.”

Advertising

The same can be said of Oklahoma State transfer corner Jabbar Muhammad, who contributed a tackle and a pass breakup while providing consistently sticky coverage. The 5-10, 183-pound junior showed why he locked up UW’s other starting spot.

But how did Husky Stadium — and a crowd of 67,475 — compare to previous atmospheres?

“The guys were telling me the crowd is electric and all that, and I was telling them, ‘I’ve been to some pretty good stadiums,’” Muhammad said. “But it was crazy. The sound literally stays in there and it gets loud. So it was electric.”

Morris adds on

Though UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr. passed for 450 yards and five touchdowns, the senior said his favorite play of the day was backup Dylan Morris’ 31-yard scoring strike to Cal Poly tight end transfer Josh Cuevas.

“He’s a guy that works extremely hard,” Penix said of Morris. “From day one, he’s a guy that’s pushed me to become a better player. He does a great job in the quarterback room, always being prepared whenever his number is called. We have no problem opening up the playbook with him. He’s a special guy, and I appreciate him so much for all he does.”

A Westover special

Lost in the flurry of wide receiver success was another solid outing from sixth-year senior tight end Jack Westover, who recorded five catches for 59 yards and a 20-yard touchdown.

Advertising

“Those tight ends are so important to control the middle of the field, control the vertical seams,” DeBoer explained. “[Westover] has the ability to run. When you try to tackle him you’re going to feel it as well, because he’s so strong and physical. Just solid, consistent, understands his role as a pass protector and his importance there too. Just an all-around team player.”

Odunze is not denied

Midway through the third quarter, Penix found junior wide receiver Rome Odunze for an 18-yard gain. The 6-3, 215-pound wideout had the ball knocked out at the end of the play, before out-wrestling several Broncos to recover his fumble.

When asked what allowed him to recover that ball, Odunze said: “Everything inside me, really. I could not let that happen, could not allow myself turn the ball over. Luckily I got a good bounce that came my way and made sure I grabbed it and stood up and let everybody know it was still ours.”

The Las Vegas product, who compiled seven catches for 132 yards, also out-wrestled a cornerback for a 5-yard touchdown on a fade in the corner of the east end zone.

“We try to turn that 50/50 [ball] into 90/10,” he said. “That’s what we like to think … and I like those odds.”

Extra point