Edefuan Ulofoshio didn’t play against Cal.

But the redshirt junior’s return could be coming.

Ulofoshio — a 2020 All-Pac-12 second-team performer and former walk-on — suffered an undisclosed injury this winter and has missed the Huskies’ first eight games. But after the impending bye week, Ulofoshio could conceivably bolster the UW linebacker corps.

“We’re getting itchy with him (to return), and I know he is too,” UW coach Kalen DeBoer said this week. “This will be another step for him this week with ramping it up. It seems like his smile is getting a little bigger every day, knowing he’s getting closer. There would definitely be some hope that after the bye week we could maybe be seeing him in some capacity.”

That would qualify as considerable news, considering Ulofoshio has contributed 147 tackles with seven tackles for loss, four sacks and four forced fumbles in 26 career games. Without him, the Huskies have been anchored by senior Pitt transfer Cam Bright (38 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 1 interception in his first seven games), sophomore Alphonzo Tuputala (37 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks), sophomore Carson Bruener (25 tackles and 1.5 TFL) and UAB transfer Kristopher Moll (21 tackles).

Though Moll managed just two tackles in the win over Arizona last weekend, the graduate student was honored as one of UW’s defensive players of the week.

“From leadership and communication, he was definitely forcing some of the issues with respect to doing his job exactly the way it was supposed to be done,” said co-defensive coordinator William Inge. “That’s something we saw even during the week of practice. He had a very good week of being attentive when it came to some of the details, being where he was supposed to be and making sure the defensive line and the secondary were all on the same page from a communication standpoint. So when it came to him driving the defense, it was something we saw that was really good to his particular side.”

Moll played both linebacker and safety at UAB, and Inge admitted that the staff considered moving the 6-0, 217-pounder when Asa Turner and Vince Nunley’s injuries detracted from UW’s safety depth. But “we just haven’t gotten there just yet, just when it comes to the bodies. Because now if he moves to safety you become extremely thin at that WILL linebacker position.”

Advertising

The 6-1, 235-pound Ulofoshio would be more than a body for UW at linebacker.

He’d be a leader and a proven contributor on a defense that desperately needs both.

“His mindset is elite,” DeBoer said. “He can just stay focused on even the mental reps, and how he goes about it is so important to him. Our team knows that. He’s a high-character guy, so when he speaks it’s not just something he asks of his team, it’s something he does himself. He’s a leader in every way, not just as a player but also as a person. I think the team would be so excited for him that he’d be back just because they love him so much, but also we all know he’d help us out as well as a football player.”

The Adams prototype

Redshirt freshman running back Sam Adams II logged his first career touchdown last week, on a 4-yard pass from Michael Penix Jr. The 6-2, 198-pounder from Kirkland has contributed just 40 total yards and 2.8 yards per carry in three games this season — stashed primarily behind Wayne Taulapapa, Cameron Davis, Richard Newton and Will Nixon.

And yet, he’s the kind of back the Huskies covet.

“Sam is the type of back we’re looking for at UW,” offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said this week. “He’s a true three-phase guy. He’s good in protection. He obviously had the nice catch out of the backfield (against Arizona). And he’s becoming a stronger runner in between the tackles. When a guy can do all three things and stay on the field, those are the things we’ve really seen.

Advertising

“He’s been really good at preparation. He had a couple games he didn’t get to play and he stayed in the work and continued to improve, even though he wasn’t getting those reps. So when he had the opportunity to step up and have a role, it wasn’t a surprise for him. It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, I’m kind of behind in the offense.’ He knew exactly what was going on. So I think the preparation piece for Sam is probably as big as anything.”

ZTF’s outlook

UW redshirt junior edge Zion Tupuola-Fetui has started just one game this season, working largely behind Bralen Trice and Jeremiah Martin. But the 6-4, 249-pound former All-American — who entered Saturday with 13 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in seven games — hasn’t let his ego disrupt the Dawgs.

“We’re all still producing, so it’s not too bad,” Tupuola-Fetui said of the reserve role. “I looked at the sack numbers and we got a bunch of guys all right next to each other vying for the top position, and that’s a beautiful sight, especially coming off a year where we struggled to get to the quarterback. To see everyone getting home, it seems good. The system in place is working.”

UW entered the Cal game with 20 sacks (second in the Pac-12), led by Martin (5 sacks) and Trice (4.5 sacks).

Extra points