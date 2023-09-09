In football, injuries are inevitable.

For Washington, they’ve arrived.

Senior safety Asa Turner left in the first half of UW’s 43-10 win over Tulsa with a hand injury, coach Kalen DeBoer confirmed.

In his absence, senior Dominique Hampton — UW’s other safety starter — contributed six tackles Saturday. Junior Kamren Fabiculanan added an interception for the second consecutive game, nabbing a jump ball in the end zone over cornerback Jabbar Muhammad. Sophomores Makell Esteen and Vince Nunley rotated as well.

“He’s a guy that is very knowledgeable, understands the defense inside and out, can play multiple positions,” DeBoer said of Fabiculanan, who added a tackle for loss as well. “We saw him play a lot of nickel last year. So he knows what other guys are doing, not just his job.

“It’s certainly a hit when we don’t have Asa out there, because he directs the traffic. I think we’ve been really good all fall camp with him running the show back there. So it’s disappointing to see him come out early in the game. But Kam can go out there. We have full confidence in him for sure, and we’ll continue to build that depth with Makell Esteen and Vince Nunley. [Nunley] got a lot of valuable snaps out there today.”

If needed, can that core excel at Michigan State?

We might find out next Saturday.

But UW was also missing players at more than the safety spot. Running back Dillon Johnson, edge Zion Tupuola-Fetui and defensive lineman Faatui Tuitele sat out Saturday’s game as well, while cornerback Davon Banks and center Matteo Mele left with injuries.

Regarding Johnson and ZTF, DeBoer said: “I feel pretty good about both Zion and Dillon being back next week. [They’re] just working through some things and we want them at full strength.

“Dillon’s just still climbing, trying to come back. He didn’t feel like he was where he hoped last week. We know what he’s capable of, and he’s not there. Zion we expect to be back.”

The long snapper receives

Junior long snapper Jaden Green recorded his first career catch Saturday, hauling in a surprise two-point conversion from backup quarterback Dylan Morris.

At least … it was a surprise to the Golden Hurricane.

“I’ve been waiting for it,” the 5-foot-11, 214-pounder said with a smile. “I even told [my girlfriend] before the game: ‘Look out for that. It’s coming. I’m going to get in the end zone, finally.”

He finally did.

And for Green — who also played wide receiver and safety at Mesa (Ariz.) High — it resulted in a moment of rare recognition.

“I heard the crowd go crazy,” he said. “For that to happen as a long snapper, we don’t get much attention, so that was pretty cool.”

Added DeBoer: “It’s a play we’ve worked on quite a bit from fall camp on, and we wanted to get a chance when the right opportunity came to run it. The first chance was today, and it was there, so we took it.

“Guys were excited. They wanted to run that.”

Extra point