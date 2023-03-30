There was a time — before the strained quad in the season opener against Kent State, before the dislocated shoulder on the fifth defensive play against Oregon, before the broken thumb in the Apple Cup win over Washington State — when Jordan Perryman looked like Washington’s best player.
Back in August practices, Perryman — a 6-foot, 202-pound corner and UC Davis transfer — routinely out-dueled UW wide receiver Rome Odunze, who promptly torched Pac-12 competition for 1,145 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
At the time, co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell — never one for exorbitant enthusiasm — said “Jordan Perryman is playing as good as anyone on our squad right now, and it’s impressive watching him play day in and day out.”
Unfortunately, that production didn’t survive the preseason.
The Hanford, Calif., product and FCS All-American was buried under an avalanche of injuries, though he managed to contribute 37 tackles in 10 games (all starts). On Wednesday, he lamented that the worst part was “feeling like I’m not producing for my team. I came here to help my team win. They won without me. But I was thinking to myself, ‘We could have done a little bit more if I was able to do my part.’”
Granted, Perryman represented but a single snowflake in the secondary’s injury avalanche, as safeties Vince Nunley (out for the season) and Asa Turner (three games), cornerbacks Julius Irvin (seven games), Elijah Jackson (six games), Mishael Powell (four games) and Davon Banks (four games), and “husky” nickel Dominique Hampton (one game) all missed games.
But Perryman, for one, looked plenty healthy in Wednesday’s Washington pro day — logging an unofficial 4.38-second 40-yard dash, a 37.5-inch vertical leap and a 10-foot, six-inch broad jump.
He was far from Washington’s best player in 2022.
But Perryman is focused on the future.
“Obviously it’s rough. I’m disappointed that it went that way,” he said of his senior season. “But I still have an opportunity, so I’m going to keep moving forward and not back.”
Next in line
As is so often the case, outgoing players were asked following Wednesday’s pro day which Huskies will produce breakout seasons in 2023.
The most frequent answers: offensive lineman Nate Kalepo and defensive lineman Ulumoo “MJ” Ale.
The 6-foot-6, 323-pound Kalepo started the first three games at left guard last season, impressing prior to Jaxson Kirkland’s eventual return. Kirkland said Wednesday that “his ceiling is extremely high. He’s kind of similar to my size, a tackle body playing inside. That can be a huge advantage, and he’s extremely powerful.”
Added outgoing right guard Henry Bainivalu, of the fifth-year junior: “I know his mentality. He’s a physical guy. He wants to get after anybody. He won’t be denied, and I think that’s one of the best attitudes you can have as an O-lineman, definitely.”
A Renton native and Rainier Beach alum, Kalepo has operated at UW’s starting right guard this spring, though he could eventually settle on the left side as well.
As for Ale, the 6-6, 331-pound senior contributed 11 tackles with a tackle for loss and a pass defended after converting from the offensive line last offseason. But Kirkland noted that “we could tell as the season went on that toward the end he really got the hang of the d-line thing. With how large he is, we know he can be a force in there. So I’m excited to see that.”
Ale, too, has operated as a starting defensive lineman through five spring practices — alongside junior Jacob Bandes. Senior Tuli Letuligasenoa, junior Faatui Tuitele and twins Jayvon and Armon Parker are all expected to contribute as well.
Huff appreciation
After struggling mightily in 2021, UW’s offensive line took seismic steps — allowing seven total sacks (second in the nation) in 13 games last fall. Kirkland noted that “it was frustrating that whole time [2021], because we knew we had it. We knew how good we were. We just wanted to finally prove that and show everyone how great this offensive line is. I still don’t think we really reached our full potential. I know it’s crazy saying that, but we had so much more in the tank.”
It remains to be seen if UW’s offensive line, which is replacing three starters, can replicate that performance in 2023.
But position coach Scott Huff — whose retention last offseason ruffled feathers inside the fan base — returns for a seventh season, having rewarded UW coach Kalen DeBoer’s decision.
“He’s the best offensive line coach in America,” Kirkland said. “I know everyone was gunning for his head after 2021, but there’s a reason why he got retained. I think we saw that last year. I’ve got nothing but love for that guy.”
Added Bainivalu: “Huff’s been like my second dad here at UW. I know he’s always been in my corner. To be able to learn from him and listen to him and how he talks is just an amazing opportunity, and I’m grateful I got to do that for six years.”
Extra points
- After hailing from San Bernardino, Calif., then playing three seasons at Texas A&M, former edge Jeremiah was asked Wednesday which city he considers home. “Seattle, I’m not even going to lie,” said Martin, who exploded for 11 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles last fall. “I think I blossomed here. Don’t get me wrong, I’m from California, born and raised. But for me and my college journey, when I get older what I think I’ll remember the most is last year, building a legacy in the 2022 football season.” The 6-4, 267-pound Martin notched a 35.5-inch vertical jump in Wednesday’s pro day and said he has had contact with the Bengals, Giants, Raiders, 49ers, Cowboys and Seahawks.
- During his recruiting visit to Washington this winter, Mississippi State running back transfer Dillon Johnson sought advice from Martin — who also transitioned from the SEC. Martin said he told him, “Coming into the Pac-12, you’re going to hear a lot of, ‘Oh, the competition isn’t there.’ But there’s pretty much talent in every single league. There’s no difference. Football is football. The biggest thing I told him is, ‘It’s the greatest setting in football. You’re going to be playing on the water. It’s great weather. You’re going to get to summer and forget everything else. Like, it rains here? It’s the most beautiful weather ever, so you really can’t complain.”
- After spending six seasons in Seattle, Bainivalu was reluctant to bid a bittersweet goodbye. “It’s definitely very surreal,” he said. “Being back here after the past two months, walking into the locker room, seeing new faces, seeing everybody move to new lockers, it’s a humbling feeling. This school doesn’t wait for anybody. Time goes on. The time that I spent here meant so much to me, so I’m very grateful for it.”
- Sixth-year kicker Peyton Henry, who converted 71 of 88 field goals (80.7%, with a long of 50 yards) and 189 extra points in 56 career games, connected on a long field goal of 61 yards in front of scouts Wednesday.
- UW returns for its fifth practice of the spring at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.
