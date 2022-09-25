With 2:36 left in the first quarter Saturday, Jaxson Kirkland’s season officially started.

The 6-foot-7, 340-pound senior — who missed the opener against Kent State as a condition of his NCAA reinstatement, then sat out against Portland State and Michigan State while he worked back from ankle surgery — sprinted to the left sideline on a trick play double reverse wide receiver screen. When Jalen McMillan caught the ball at the 19-yard line, he had a fleet of Husky battleships providing a path.

Which is when Stanford safety Jonathan McGill made an ill-fated decision. The 5-9, 183-pound senior beelined for McMillan, only for Kirkland to unceremoniously fold him like a Cardinal accordion in the Husky Stadium turf.

Jaxson Kirkland was asked which play he’d go to bed last night thinking about. His answer: this first quarter trick play. Apologies to unfortunate Stanford safety Jonathan McGill. pic.twitter.com/ROCIo8xQYp — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) September 25, 2022

It was a relatively pedestrian seven-yard gain in No. 15 Washington’s 40-22 win.

But for Kirkland, it meant more.

“We absolutely de-cleated the Stanford defensive back,” he said with a smile. “We’ll remember that one. It’ll be fun to watch tomorrow on the film.”

After three frustrating weeks, Kirkland — a sixth-year senior and two-time All-Pac-12 first-team left tackle — finally had some fun.

“It was a little tough, because I’m just such a competitor,” said Kirkland, who sat out the second half while sophomore Troy Fautanu shifted from left guard to left tackle and Nate Kalepo was installed at left guard. “Of course I’m going to support my guys, and that’s what I did on the sideline. But you just want to be out there, and you see how much fun the team’s having with the winning and dominating performances.

“I certainly wanted to be a part of that, but I knew my day would come. I was just trusting the process and making sure my body was right, because the last thing I wanted was to be a tough guy and play through it and make it evidently worse. I’m wiser on that sense. I knew this thing’s a marathon, not a sprint.”

A Husky legacy and team captain, Kirkland started his 40th career game Saturday. He said, “I was trying to keep myself calm going into the game. Obviously I’ve played a lot of football around here, but it’s been a while for me. This is the fourth game for everyone else and I’m trying to get assimilated back in. But right after that first snap, it’s like riding a bike, getting back into it.”

On Saturday, that bike rolled over a Stanford safety.

Pass rush prowess

This season, Stanford’s offense has adopted “slow mesh” run-pass option principles — which requires quarterback Tanner McKee to draw out the process of handing off or pulling the ball out to pass, to hopefully force defenses to make a decision.

It put the 6-6, 230-pound passer in a precarious position instead.

“I just think with the run-pass option, the linemen are run-blocking,” DeBoer said, after UW collected eight sacks, its highest total since the 44-6 win over Stanford in 2016. “We did a good job of not giving the quarterback, McKee, his first read and making it a clean release for the receiver on the RPOs. When he held the ball for a split second longer it allowed us to get home.”

Protecting Penix

Through four games, UW has surrendered just two total sacks — which ranks tied for sixth in the nation. Fifth-year junior starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has yet to be sacked.

That’s a credit, of course, to the Husky offensive line — including sixth-year seniors Kirkland and right guard Henry Bainivalu, and first-year starters left tackle/guard Troy Fautanu, left guard Nate Kalepo, centers Corey Luciano and Matteo Mele, and right tackle Roger Rosengarten.

It’s also reflective of Penix’s ability to identify coverages and shift protections before the snap.

“He’s been really good (at shifting protections) all season,” DeBoer said. “It’s just something that’s part of what we do in our offense. We always want to keep him upright. We always want to err on the side of overprotecting and letting him feel comfortable in the pocket. But there’s just some times where the play call doesn’t have the protection set the right way.

“He’s so good at recognizing what the coverage is, what those tips are that we saw on film, carrying it over to the game. The moment doesn’t matter, how big it is. He’s able to process it, communicate. That’s just the veteran in him. Our guys are really believing and trusting. When he makes a check, they pretty much understand why he’s making that check.”

Oh, and by the way: Penix also threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in the Stanford win.

The secondary shuffle

UW entered Saturday’s game without three of its five season-opening starters in the secondary — cornerbacks Mishael Powell and Jordan Perryman and safety Asa Turner. Redshirt freshman Davon Banks made his first career start at corner, while fellow corner Julius Irvin (five starts) and safety Kamren Fabiculanan (three starts) offer precious little experience as well.

Ultimately, McKee completed 17 of 26 passes for 286 yards, three touchdowns and one interception — with those numbers padded by a 78-yard score to wide receiver Michael Wilson (against true freshman corner Jaivion Green and redshirt freshman safety Makell Esteen) with less than two minutes left.

After the win, DeBoer said Powell will likely be out “a couple weeks.” Perryman and Turner’s statuses for Friday’s game against 4-0 UCLA remain unclear.

Most likely, a shorthanded secondary will again be challenged to answer the bell.

“I’m super proud of our coaching staff defensively and our players and how we’ve had to shuffle. You keep hearing me talking about, ‘I think he’s going to play. We’re hopeful. Or doubtful, but there may still be a chance.’ That happens through the week of practice, too. Guys might be taking a few reps, but you’ve got to get the guys who are going to be on the football field Saturday the most reps.

“I’m super proud of the way the defensive coaches have schemed up around our personnel, and put them not in areas to hide weaknesses but to actually use their strengths.”

Notes