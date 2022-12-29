SAN ANTONIO — Of Washington’s 76 scholarship football players, just 18 — 23.7% — have participated in a bowl game for the purple and gold.

And of those 18, only four made starts — left guard Jaxson Kirkland, right guard Henry Bainivalu, running back Cameron Davis and linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio.

Indeed, UW’s two-year bowl drought has left the Huskies with precious little postseason experience. In that sense, they still had plenty to prove.

In a week that included swims with dolphins and roller coaster rides at SeaWorld, an extravagant pep rally aboard barges along the river walk, and countless restaurants and bars in walking distance of the team hotel, it was up to Washington’s veterans to provide an example — and keep the focus on football.

“I think it’s really a testament to these guys that are sitting down the line here that do a great job of leading us every day and holding the standard up there and being involved in helping the young guys develop,” UW co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell said Tuesday, seated alongside safety Alex Cook, edge Jeremiah Martin and linebacker Cam Bright. “I think that’s part of their legacy.

“The word “legacy” came up, and these guys have left just this unbelievable legacy this season in flipping things around, but they’re also leaving a legacy for the younger players how to operate going into a bowl game and how to be a pro.”

They had to prepare like pros to topple No. 20 Texas (8-4), which played the postseason equivalent of a home game 80 miles southwest of Austin. And in a season that also included ranked wins over Oregon and Oregon State, and a road loss at then-undefeated UCLA, coach Kalen DeBoer called this “the greatest challenge up to this point, against a really good football team. It will say a lot about the preparation and what this means to them with the effort that they put forth.”

From Ross to Worthy

Steve Sarkisian can see the similarities.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy (6-1, 164) has made an instant impact in his nearly two seasons at Texas, amassing 115 catches for 1,657 yards and 21 touchdowns. The Fresno, Calif., product reminds Sarkisian of another explosive wideout in Long Beach, Calif., native John Ross — who Sarkisian recruited to Washington in 2013.

Ross, of course, closed his three-year Husky career with 114 catches, 1,729 receiving yards and 28 total touchdowns (22 receiving, two rushing, four kick returns), en route to being selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

“There’s definitely similarities there, for sure,” said Sarkisian, Texas’ second-year coach. “I credit Xavier a lot; you can come in with natural ability, but he works his tail off, and he’s the first guy on our practice field every single day. I can’t beat him out there. He’s always working on his craft. That’s a sign of a great player. John Ross was very similar. He worked at his craft.

“I remember playing Ross on defense at times when we just didn’t have the secondary. We put him at nickel, and I don’t know if everybody knew it yet; we only played one coverage every time he went in, and it was man because that’s what he could do and he knew how to do it. Xavier could probably be a great DB, too. They have the movement skills, the ball skills. They both have really high football IQs. They understand the game. That’s probably a fair comparison.”

Extra points