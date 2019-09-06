Jake Haener didn’t need long to find a second home.

The former Washington quarterback — who decided to transfer on Aug. 24 after being informed that junior Jacob Eason would be the Huskies’ starter for the season-opener a week later — has officially enrolled at Fresno State, according to the Fresno Bee.

“Excited for the next chapter to begin! Ready to represent my dad’s hometown. Go Bulldogs,” Haener tweeted on Wednesday.

As a redshirt sophomore, the 6-foot, 194-pound Haener will sit out the 2019 season under NCAA transfer rules and have two years of eligibility remaining. The Bulldogs’ current starting quarterback is a senior, Jorge Reyna.

In four games with Washington as a redshirt freshman in 2018, Haener completed 9 of 13 passes for 107 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

UW, meanwhile, has three scholarship quarterbacks currently on its roster — Eason, redshirt freshman Jacob Sirmon and true freshman Dylan Morris. A pair of prep QBs, 2020 prospect Ethan Garbers and highly touted 2021 legacy Sam Huard, are verbally committed as well.

UW introduces two new coaches

John Timu is a Washington Husky once again.

The 6-foot-1, 246-pound linebacker — who produced 329 tackles, six interceptions, four sacks and four forced fumbles in a four-year UW career from 2011 to 2014 — has rejoined the program as an intern, head coach Chris Petersen announced this week. Timu also appeared in 29 games with the Chicago Bears from 2015 to 2017.

Former Georgia and NFL defensive end Cornelius Washington, who was Timu’s teammate in Chicago, has been hired as a recruiting communications coordinator as well.

“Cornelius is going to help us with recruiting, kind of replacing Aaron Burks, who had been with us for quite a while,” UW head coach Chris Petersen said on Thursday. “Then John Timu’s awesome. We’re just getting him back. He is a program intern. He’s going to help us in all different phases – with connection with our guys, some recruiting stuff, sitting in on some football meetings, those type of things.

“We’ve always known he was going to be a coach. He made the decision that his playing days are over, and it’s awesome to get him back here.”

Husky Nation please welcome @johntimu_10 and @CornWash to the Washington football staff! Go Dawgs! pic.twitter.com/A0V8MIY4KR — Coach Petersen (@CoachPeteUW) September 4, 2019

Mele settling in at center

Redshirt freshman Matteo Mele and senior Henry Roberts shared snaps at center behind Nick Harris throughout fall camp.

So why was it the redshirt freshman, and not the senior, who stepped in when Harris went down against Eastern Washington last weekend?

“At one point during the season we just wanted to say, ‘OK, here’s a freshman that we can’t keep flip-flopping back and forth.’ Let’s try to lock him in on one thing right now,” offensive line coach Scott Huff said this week. “Where Henry, we knew we can throw him in anywhere. The snapping thing is so unique compared to the rest of the stuff.

“It was like, ‘All right, let’s allow him to learn how to snap in the offense, and Henry we can move around.’”

When it comes to snapping in the offense, the 6-5, 305-pound Mele — who had never played center prior to this offseason — is still learning.

“It’s got to become like riding a bike. It’s just got to become part of everything that they do,” Huff said. “Because you can’t think about it, right? You can’t. There’s too many other things to think about. It’s got to become natural. It’s just a natural, fluid motion.”

It may still be a bit more forced than fluid for Mele, but Huff has seen progress in practice.

And he hasn’t just seen it. He’s charted it.

“When they first start they’re all over the place,” Huff said of the typical learning curve when it comes to shotgun snaps. “They start getting better and you kind of get locked in. We chart it, so I can tell you. All of a sudden it becomes that one out of 15 is not great. Then it’s one out of 20. Normally you get to that point and then they’ve got to play in a game, and in the game you maybe take a step back it seems like, and then you lock in from there.

“Sometimes you hear people talk about it and they say certain dudes are just really natural at it. I think that is probably true, but I think everybody can do it if they work at it enough. Every O-lineman can eventually do it. But it takes some work for some guys.”

Mele is certainly one of them. Still, the redshirt freshman from Tucson passed the pop quiz in the first game of his college career. And with Harris’ status uncertain, Mele could be UW’s starting center in its Pac-12 opener against Cal on Saturday night.

“He did pretty good (against Eastern Washington). I was proud,” Huff said. “For the first time going out there and all that, yeah, I thought he did a good job. Certainly, like all the guys, there’s stuff to (improve on). Jaxson Kirkland gets player of the game or whatever, and he’s got a lot of stuff he’s got to work on still.

“But that’s our mindset no matter what. We’ve always got things we’ve got to fix and work on. But there was some good things to see. That’s fun for him.”

It appears there will be more fun for Mele in the future. But will that happen at the center spot, or could the versatile redshirt freshman lineman ultimately land somewhere else?

“I think he could probably play a lot of different positions. He really can,” Huff said. “At the end of the day, if they’re smart and tough, we’ll find a spot for them. I think he fits that bill.”

Grading Williams and Gordon

Mele wasn’t the only young player who made an early impression on the Husky coaching staff last week. True freshman safety Cam Williams and redshirt freshman corner Kyler Gordon both made their first career starts.

So, how did defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake’s young padawans fare in their starting debuts?

“(Williams) made some really good plays and made some good checks,” Lake said on Tuesday. “We have a lot of checks in our defense. Then there were also some plays where it was like, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get better here,’ and not even just from him but from some of our guys who have played here for a while. So it’s a growing process.”

Williams and Gordon both turned in four tackles in the win. Gordon was flagged for a pair of defensive holding penalties, but also earned the program’s special teams player of the week honors for his work in kick/punt coverage.

“For a guy that was making his first start, I was pleased (with Gordon),” Lake said. “But I think he knows he has a lot of improvement (to make), just like a lot of guys have a lot of improvement (to make). Obviously we can’t hold. We can’t do that. We can’t have pass interference calls. We can’t have holding calls and give offenses easy, free first downs. So we’ve got to clean that up.

“But overall for his first (start) playing right here at Husky Stadium, local guy, I was pleased with his effort. Pleased with the way he tackled. He tackled extremely well and played very physical. But I’m expecting him to take another step this week and continue to get better as the weeks progress.”

Baccellia’s bomb

Speedy senior wide receiver Andre Baccellia’s 50-yard first quarter touchdown from Jacob Eason looked effortless.

But was it? Does Eason’s massive right arm require some extra adjustments?

“Shoot, it’s kind of routine in practice,” said Baccellia, who finished with five catches for 84 yards and the score. “He can throw it just so far with ease. That’s something we’ve just kind of got to get used to, you know? When you’re running deep, you’re not going to slow down. You’ve just got to stay full speed and trust that that ball is going to be in your lap.”

When Baccellia runs full speed — he recently logged a 4.38-second 40-yard dash — he usually gets open. And when he gets as open as he did early last weekend, he needs to make sure he looks the ball all the way in.

“You’ve just got to calm your nerves,” he said. “Being five, six steps in front of the DB with that ball coming over the top, you’ve got to have that laser focus and be able to secure that catch.”

That may have been easier said than done last weekend, especially considering that Baccellia had not recorded a touchdown catch since Sept. 3, 2016 — the first game of his college career.

The speed has always been there. Now, Baccellia — who has registered 30 catches for 347 yards and a touchdown in his last four games — knows how to use it.

“Being in the film room, getting a better grasp on some of these defenses in the Pac-12, being able to just maneuver, find spacing better, just being an overall smarter player has definitely helped me utilize my speed better,” Baccellia said.

What can Brown do for you?

Sophomore Christopher Brown Jr. converted a whopping 36 carries into 197 yards, 5.5 yards per rush and a touchdown in Cal’s season-opening 27-13 win over UC Davis last Saturday.

Washington, meanwhile, limited Eastern Washington to 63 rushing yards and 2.1 yards per carry. The Huskies have finished no worse than 28th nationally in rushing defense during the Chris Petersen era, and their 116.1 yards allowed per game last season ranked 15th in the country and second in the Pac-12.

So, with that being said, something’s got to give on Saturday.

“I think he enjoys contact from the game that I’ve watched him play,” Lake said of the 6-1, 230-pound Brown. “He likes playing behind his pads and playing low and plowing through the pile. So it’s going to be a big, physical running back and we’re going to have to have all 11 guys flying to the football and making sure we get him down on the ground.”