The “cupcake” crew is back.

During a 38-7 UW victory over Cal on Oct. 7, 2017, ESPN sideline reporter Quint Kessenich infamously placed three cupcakes on the Husky Stadium sideline, representing the weakness of Washington’s nonconference opponents. In the same game, play-by-play broadcaster Mark Jones called former Husky coach Chris Petersen “irascible and somewhat cantankerous” after Petersen declined to meet with the broadcast crew the day before the game.

A year later, after UW fell to Auburn 21-16 to kick off its 2018 campaign, Jones doubled down — tweeting, “Washington Huskies took one on the chin. Where’s Montana?”, referring to one of the alleged nonconference “cupcakes” from the season before.

In the aftermath, Washington was assured that Jones would not be assigned to any Husky games for the remainder of the 2018 season, a department spokesperson confirmed at the time.

And indeed, Jones and Kessenich did not call a single UW game for the next three-plus seasons.

That streak was snapped inside Husky Stadium on Saturday night.

And while Oregon obviously remains the primary rival, Husky fans may have felt some understandable angst toward the broadcast crew.

Injury updates

After missing the Arizona and Stanford games due to injury, UW left tackle Jaxson Kirkland started his 36th career game Saturday. Junior safety Alex Cook — who was carted off during the Arizona game, then missed the Stanford win while in concussion protocol — suited up as well but didn’t start.

Sophomore safety Asa Turner also missed his second consecutive game, while freshman defensive tackle Kuao Peihopa — who sat out the past five games with an injury — was back in action.

Extra points