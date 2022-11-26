Weather was not a factor.

Granted, it certainly was four years ago, when the No. 16 Huskies pummeled the No. 7 Cougs 28-15 inside a shaken snow globe on the Palouse. But after the 2020 contest was canceled, the Apple Cup foes met again in Pullman on Saturday.

The forecast: 32 degrees and cloudy with zero snow.

In other words: football weather.

“I think it’s fun, just thinking about the toughness component,” UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said this past week. “There’s always something about the game of football when guys have to line up in adverse conditions and see who can make out the right way. I’m excited that we got the run game going a little bit in the last game [with 280 rushing yards and 6.5 yards per carry against Colorado]. We probably are going to need it a little bit.”

But make no mistake: These Huskies are not afraid to throw. UW — which leads the nation in passing yards (4,035) and ranks fourth in pass attempts per game (43.4) — threw it 52 times in exceedingly windy conditions Nov. 4 inside Husky Stadium, securing a 24-21 win over No. 24 Oregon State.

It was cold inside Martin Stadium on Saturday.

The Huskies are OK with cold.

“We’re always going to sling it, it doesn’t matter what it is,” UW redshirt junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said. “We just went [against] Oregon State, 100-mph winds dang near, and we’re going to throw the ball. It don’t matter.”

When asked about cold conditions, Penix added: “These past couple games were real cold. I’m not really worried about that. The adrenaline is going to be going. I’m going to be pumped up, ready to play. It’s just football.”

But did Grubb continually monitor the forecast while configuring an offensive game plan?

“I don’t have to,” he said Monday. “Coach [Kalen] DeBoer updates me every seven hours. Or seven minutes, maybe I should say.”

Receiver watch

UW entered Saturday’s game with two wide receivers — sophomores Rome Odunze (65 catches, 931 yards, 6 TD) and Jalen McMillan (65 catches, 890 yards, 7 TD) — on the brink of becoming the Huskies’ first 1,000-yard receivers since John Ross in 2016.

That internal competition, Grubb said, has not been a struggle.

“They’re very humble kids. We’re lucky with that,” he said. “That can be tough, where you get guys in a room and somebody wants the ball so much that they can become selfish. I don’t think that’s reared its head at all. I think that’s one of the keys to having a good offense: having the right kind of guys in the room.

“For us, we’ve been fortunate with that. Because you want them to fight for the ball and demand: ‘Man, I want the ball, coach. I want the ball.’ You want that. You don’t want a guy that’s just sitting in the corner like a wallflower. But [it can never be] at the expense of the team.”

Penix, likewise, hasn’t had to worry about playing favorites in the passing game.

“I feel like it’s very easy, because I’ve got all these guys that can make these plays and I got offensive linemen that can get me time,” he said. “So for me, it’s pretty easy. I can just sit back there, go through my reads, and once a guy comes open or is about to come open I see it and I’m ready for it. I trust putting the ball anywhere in their area and they’ll go get it.”

The third-down battle

Third downs were expected to be a factor Saturday. UW entered the game leading the nation in third-down conversion percentage (54.67%), while the Cougs slotted second in the Pac-12 and 25th in the country in third-down defense (33.12% conversions). On the other side, UW ranks just 122nd nationally and eighth in the Pac-12 in third-down defense (45.58% conversions) … but there has been recent improvement. After the Huskies surrendered 70.4% conversions in losses at UCLA and Arizona State, opponents have managed just 38.7% conversions in UW’s five-game winning streak.

“That’s been one of the main points of contention for us, when it comes to putting the players in places where they can be successful, getting them to the point of attack and now making your play at the point of attack,” UW co-defensive coordinator William Inge said. “During that little slump that we had there we had some scenarios where a couple guys were not able to make their plays at the point of attack.”

Extra points