Taj Davis’ first college touchdown came against Cal.

On Sept. 25, 2021, UW quarterback Dylan Morris took a shotgun snap from the Golden Bears’ 19-yard line, looked left and ripped a tight-window rocket past the reaching right arm of cornerback Collin Gamble. The ball stuck in the gloves of the 6-foot-2, 193-pound Davis, who took two quick hops and extended across the goal line.

Almost exactly two years later, Cal will visit Husky Stadium again on Saturday night.

Davis will be there — standing on the opposite sideline.

After recording 47 catches, 606 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 24 games across 2021 and 2022, Davis made a somewhat surprising transfer to Cal this offseason. The Upland, Calif., product told The Times Tuesday “that was definitely a hard decision for me to make, but it was solely based on where I saw myself and the opportunity [at] other schools and certain roles they had available.”

At Washington, Davis was somewhat stalled in a wide receiver room featuring standout starters Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja’Lynn Polk, veteran Giles Jackson and developing talents Germie Bernard and Denzel Boston. He had delivered a handful of memorable Montlake moments — including a game-tying, sideline-skirting 62-yard touchdown in last season’s upset at Oregon and a six-yard score in the Alamo Bowl.

Now, it was time for something new.

“First of all, Taj Davis is a great kid. He’s a special kid,” UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said Monday. “I’ll never forget the play he made at Oregon. It was phenomenal. That’s how I’ll always remember him. So there was absolutely no ill will when he chose to leave. He was looking for an opportunity to be somewhere where he could be the [No. 1 wide receiver] and didn’t feel like that was exactly what was going to happen here.

“We did not want to lose him. We love Taj and wish he was still here. But we wanted nothing but the best for him. So at the end of the day, when he made his decision, we all supported him and wished him the best.”

The feeling is mutual. Through three games, UW leads the nation in passing (493.3 yards per game), yards per play (9.46) and plays of 30 yards or more (19), and ranks second in total offense (614.7 yards per game), yards per pass attempt (11.2) and passing touchdowns (13).

Predictably, that attack is fueled by quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and his preponderance of playmakers — Odunze (22 catches, 419 receiving yards, 3 TD), McMillan (20, 311, 4), Polk (13, 300, 3), Bernard (8, 113, 2) and tight end Jack Westover (10, 107, 4).

Davis, meanwhile, has managed eight catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in Cal’s 2-1 start.

But on Saturday, the redshirt junior wide receiver hopes to remind Montlake what it’s missing.

“It’s been amazing [watching UW’s offense play from a distance],” Davis said. “Those are all my real close friends, so I’m always proud of them, just being able to see them go out there and compete at a high level.

“For me, yes, this is a surreal feeling I would say, being able to go back there and compete against those dudes when I have done it [with them] my entire career. It’s something I’ve been looking forward to, definitely something I circled on the calendar. The fact that it’s here now, I’m excited.”

Tupuola-Fetui returns to form

Zion Tupuola-Fetui won a track meet against Michigan State.

The Spartans can blame themselves.

On their fifth offensive play last Saturday, MSU quarterback Noah Kim took a shotgun snap from his own 38-yard line. Tupuola-Fetui — UW’s explosive sixth-year edge — beat right tackle Spencer Brown clean around the corner, closed distance like a sprinter and swallowed Kim for a nine-yard sack.

“One of the things I pride myself on is my get-off, whether that’s [an] explosive reaction or a feeling thing,” Tupuola-Fetui said Tuesday. “I had a good feel of how the [quarterback] cadence was going to be, and I was like, ‘I’m going to take a chance here and see if they’re dumb enough to go on this cadence.’ They were. I’m just thankful for their coaching staff in trusting their offense to continuously run one cadence. It was nice. It was fun.”

The fun was just beginning.

In a 41-7 incineration, Tupuola-Fetui snared his first two sacks of the season, plus three tackles, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit. A week after missing the Tulsa game with a minor injury, the Pearl City, Hawaii, product was named Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week.

He was explosive from the start.

“When I’m healthy like this and I’m playing fast, I’m playing explosive, I’ve always held myself to a standard of trying to be a two-sack per game kind of guy,” Tupuola-Fetui said. “To get one early always helps me get going.”

That’s an encouraging sign for a UW defense that has managed five sacks in its first three games, ranking 11th in the Pac-12 and 95th in the nation. Coach Kalen DeBoer said Saturday night “the pass rush pressure was there consistently at a higher level than what we’ve had the first two games. That takes a whole group effort, but ZTF is certainly a big part of that.”

He could have been an even bigger part. It appeared on tape that Kim also fumbled the football on Tupuola-Fetui’s initial sack, though the quarterback was called down on the field.

“I’m missing a couple stats on the sheet,” Tupuola-Fetui said with a smile, “but the tape doesn’t lie.”

Nunley steps in

In his first career start against Michigan State, UW sophomore safety Vincent Nunley tallied a team-high 53 snaps in place of injured senior Asa Turner, though he didn’t record a tackle.

So outside of statistics, how did Nunley fare?

“The one thing that you knew is from a mental standpoint, he could do all the jobs that’s needed at the safety position,” UW co-defensive coordinator William Inge said. “He didn’t have a lot of action in game one. He came back in game two, played a little more. Then in game three obviously he had to start. So initially he was drinking from a fire hose, but we were able to scale some things back for him and then allow him to go play. You saw during the game, his comfort level was really good.”

Added DeBoer: “If your mindset’s right where it’s supposed to be and you’re eager to learn and open to being coached up like he is, there’s a lot that he’s capable of. He’s long. He can run. I liked the way he was coming down hill aggressively. A lot of times our d-line and linebackers swallowed up the tackle before he got a chance, but he was right there and in the right spot. I’m excited about his progress.”

With Turner doubtful to return Saturday against Cal, Nunley and junior Kamren Fabiculanan are listed as co-starters beside senior Dominique Hampton. When asked if Nunley is currently positioned ahead of fellow sophomore Makell Esteen, Inge added: “That’s how we foresee it right now, yes.”