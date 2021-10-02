CORVALLIS, Ore. — On Nov. 8, 2019, a true freshman named Faatui Tuitele did not play in Washington’s 19-7 road victory at Oregon State.

But a sound echoing off the walls inside Reser Stadium still seeped into his skin.

“That chain saw is the first thing I always remember about that stadium, just hearing that chain saw go off,” the third-year UW defensive lineman said Wednesday. “The environment and the fan base over there is great, too.”

In his past two games, Tuitele has made some noise of his own — collecting the first two sacks of his Husky career. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder from Honolulu has earned starting reps alongside Tuli Letuligasenoa and Sam “Taki” Taimani, sawing through opposing offensive lines.

“I love the way he’s playing right now,” said UW head coach Jimmy Lake. “He practices at a high level, so you know he’s going to excel when the lights come on Saturday. He has a great look in his eye in pregame warm-up. He’s locked in and focused. Faatui is definitely a player where you can see the growth and development every single week and even year to year. He’s playing really good football for us right now.”

Tuitele, Letuligasenoa, Taimani and Co. faced a formidable challenge on Saturday, against an Oregon State offense that currently ranks first in the Pac-12 and seventh nationally in sacks allowed (0.75 per game), while also leading the conference in rushing offense (225.75 yards per game) and yards per carry (5.75).

Washington’s defensive line failed a similar test at Michigan, surrendering 343 rushing yards without scoring a sack.

But Tuitele insists he isn’t the only one who’s continued to improve.

“We definitely learned from our first two games,” Tuitele said. “Those first two games definitely weren’t what we wanted and definitely not how we wanted to play. But I think we really bounced back very well the next two games. We held Arkansas State to under 50 yards rushing and held two good running backs to under 100 yards for Cal. So I think we’re making the right steps in the right direction, but I know we still can get better for sure.”

Gordon’s NFL stock

In the wake of UW cornerback Kyler Gordon’s breakout game in the victory over California — featuring a team-high 10 tackles and two interceptions — it’s fair to wonder what the fourth-year sophomore’s NFL draft stock will look like next spring.

But if Gordon’s star continues to rise, don’t expect Lake to lobby for a fifth season in Seattle.

“We don’t do that,” he said. “If the information says that he should leave, and he can’t improve his value, I tell them to leave. Just like I told Byron Murphy, Budda Baker, Taylor Rapp. I said ‘I’d love to have you, but you need to go. You need to go chase your dream. They’re saying you’re going to be picked in the top 32.’

“So, with any of our players, if that information says they’re going to be in the top 32 or early second … after talking it over with their families and them, if the information says they should leave that’s what I’ll tell them. If the information says they need to come back and improve their value, I’ll tell them that as well.”

UW’s receiver corps nearly complete

Washington enjoyed the return of another starting wide receiver last weekend as second-year freshman Rome Odunze recorded three catches for 56 yards in his 2021 debut.

“It’s another weapon in the arsenal that we’re able to throw the ball up to,” Lake said of Odunze, who missed UW’s first three games with an injury. “He’s fast, he’s our tallest receiver, he can jump, he’s competitive. You’re going to see him progress again, I think, this week. He’s going to have even more opportunities to go make some big-splash plays. He adds another talent on the field that our opponent is going to have to worry about.”

The same can be said of Terrell Bynum and Jalen McMillan, each having returned from injuries in recent weeks. Together with redshirt freshman Taj Davis, they provide a host of tantalizing targets for Husky quarterback Dylan Morris.

“I’ve told you guys I’m excited about that room. I’m excited that we’re almost 100% healthy,” Lake said, though Ja’Lynn Polk remains out for the regular season. “I think they all add different things. The beautiful thing is, they’re all fast. They’re all fast and they’re hard to cover.

“What I really like is Junior Adams, our wide receiver coach, has put a mentality in that room of toughness and grit. I just like how competitive they are with each other. They all want the football and they’re all willing to run that route to open up the route for the next guy. They want to make sure that they’re continuing to work to be the best wide receiver unit in our conference. That’s what their goal is and that’s what they’re trying to do.”

Extra points