Sav’ell Smalls is set to go fishing this fall.

Of course, the 6-foot-3, 259-pound pass-rusher also participated in the “Dawg Derby” name, image and likeness fishing tournament July 16 — hunting salmon alongside Husky fans in a fleet of boats on Puget Sound.

The experience had its ups and downs.

And ups. And downs.

“I got a little seasick a couple times,” the sophomore from Seattle admitted this week. “As soon as that boat started rocking again, I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I had to close my eyes for a little bit.”

Likewise, the waters have not been calm in Smalls’ first two collegiate seasons. The former five-star recruit from Kennedy Catholic High School has endured a pair of coaching changes, a shortened season in 2020 and a 4-8 record last fall … while contributing just 18 tackles with zero sacks or tackles for loss in 16 career games.

Still, Smalls’ potential was apparent in UW’s first six practices of preseason camp, as the hometown Husky contributed an increased number of impact plays.

The next step is consistency.

“Sav’ell has just really bought in,” junior edge Zion Tupuola-Fetui said. “Before he maybe had some hype around him that clouded his vision. Now he’s really bought into the team, bought into the playbook. It’s great to have him in the room.”

Added edge coach Eric Schmidt: “He’ll show up and you’ll be like, ‘Wow, look at that play there.’ And then there might be three or four plays where it’s like, ‘Hey, where was Sav’ell?’ The good part is he’s not destructive. He’s not showing up from the negative point of view. He’s just [quietly] doing his job.”

If Smalls continues to compile “wow” plays, he’ll work his way into Washington’s edge rotation — alongside established talents Tupuola-Fetui, Bralen Trice and Jeremiah Martin. Junior Sekai Afoa-Asoau and redshirt freshman Maurice Heims are competing for reps as well.

Regardless of who mans the edge, the expectations have been established.

“It’s really a big-play position,” Schmidt said. “You’re not going to necessarily lead our team in tackles. We’re not asking you to do that. But you should be up in the conference and in our team in sacks, tackles for loss, batted balls, forced fumbles, stuff like that. That’s where those guys really have to show up and do a good job of being productive.”

On July 16, production came second on stormy seas.

But Smalls eventually caught a fish — and he hopes to catch more this fall.

“The fish fought,” Smalls noted of the 10-pound salmon he eventually bested. “It took like three minutes. It was tiring, but it was a good experience.”

The next wave of Washington corners

Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon are gone.

Enter their successor … from UC Davis?

Perhaps surprising to those outside the program, Jordan Perryman — a 6-0, 202-pound graduate transfer from FCS UC Davis — has immediately established himself as one of UW’s most dominant defenders. Co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell said this week that Perryman “is playing as good as anyone on our squad right now, and it’s impressive watching him play day in and day out.”

Morrell added in a previous interview that “pound for pound, [Perryman] is one of the strongest guys on the team, one of the fastest guys on the team, plays with confidence every day. The jump to a new level of football honestly has not fazed him one bit.”

Perryman can be penciled in as a starter … as well as a potential All-Pac-12 performer.

But who’s expected to start on the opposite side?

The immediate answer this offseason has been sophomore Mishael Powell, a former walk on who contributed 11 tackles with three pass breakups and a forced fumble in 12 games last fall. But Powell is being pushed by redshirt freshman Davon Banks, who snared a team-high four interceptions in UW’s first six practices.

“He was a surprise guy to us in the spring. Young guy, not a real high level of expectation,” Morrell said of Banks. “He got some opportunities through injuries during the spring and made some phenomenal plays. So now it’s like: ‘Hey, that happened one time. Now we’re in fall. Can you back that up?’

“So we’ve been individually challenging him to step up, because it doesn’t matter … senior, freshman, it’s time to play. The opposing quarterbacks aren’t going to care. They’re going to go at him big time. He’s done some nice things early in camp. But like I said, he’s got to continue to develop every day.”

Besides Powell and Banks, redshirt freshman Elijah Jackson is another intriguing talent working primarily with the second team. Morrell noted that the 6-1, 184-pound Jackson “has an unbelievable competitive spirit. He loves football, and he’s got some great tools. You put those two things together and once he gets things figured out he’ll definitely be in the equation.”

Regardless of who starts against Kent State on Sept. 3, UW coach Kalen DeBoer values the ongoing cornerback competition.

“The opportunity is there,” DeBoer said. “Mish [Powell] and Jordan [Perryman] certainly are the guys that are out there, and they’re durable and they’re strong, confident guys. So they’re running with the ones predominantly. But we’ve got to have that next group of guys that’s pushing them and ready to go.”

Quarterback competition timeline

With the season opener looming Sept. 3, UW’s quarterback competition has an inflexible deadline.

And, according to offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, they’d prefer to make a decision even earlier than that.

“You have to have it done game week, right? But in theory, it would be done hopefully the week before that,” Grubb said. “We don’t put any hard and fast lines on it. You’ve got to have a little bit of feel and experience and some savvy in understanding how that process goes, especially when you have three guys.

“It’s a little bit of a different story when it’s just two. But when you have three true guys competing for that job I just think you have to be smart and understand that the team and the offense has to have that guy defined for game week, for sure.”

When asked what will eventually separate the starter — among junior Michael Penix Jr., sophomore Dylan Morris and redshirt freshman Sam Huard — Grubb said: “Their communication skills and just really being the alpha out there. They’ve got to block out worrying about who the starter is and when they’re on the field and taking the snap, they’re the starter. Be the alpha and take over and be the best communicator and leader that we have.

“That’s where all three of those guys still need to grow, making sure they’re coming out and everybody in the stadium knows who’s running the show.”

Extra point