Washington forced three turnovers and made other big stops to keep a sometimes sputtering Washington offense alive in a 21-7 road victory over the Utes.

SALT LAKE CITY — You can debate whether the two best defenses in the Pac-12 were in Utah Saturday. You can’t debate who has the best ‘D’ in the conference, though.

You can’t question who has the hardest unit to penetrate or which group makes the biggest plays.

Washington’s 21-7 win over Utah had its share of controversy, but what can’t be disputed is this: The Huskies’ defense saved them.

Before Saturday, UW had forced just one turnover all season, and it came against North Dakota of the FCS. Saturday, it forced three of them, saving points and scoring off them as well.

There was Jordan Miller intercepting Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley with nine seconds left in the first half, removing any chance Utah had of sneaking in a field goal and cutting the deficit to four. There was safety JoJo McIntosh pummeling Utah receiver Britain Covey early in the third quarter, knocking the ball loose as Huskies safety Taylor Rapp scooped it up. Washington scored on its next possession. There was Jordan Miller drilling Utah receiver Bronson Boyd on the next Utah drive, which also knocked the ball loose and into Rapp’s hands.

Every time Utah looked like it would make a move, the defense shut it down — sometimes spectacularly.

It looked as though Washington had the game squarely in hand when it had the ball and a 14-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but then UW quarterback Jake Browning threw an interception that Pita Tonga returned to UW’s 11. No matter, the Huskies held the Utes scoreless. Yes, Connor Haller dropped a pass that may have led to a score on fourth down, but Washington still forced that fourth down.

Utah started its next drive on Washington’s 28, but again came up short as Huntley threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-16.

There were certainly other story lines in Saturday’s game. After a video review, Utah strong safety Marquise Blair was ejected for targeting for a hit he put on UW running back Myles Gaskin in the first half. It was a letter-of-the-law call, but there didn’t seem to be any intent on Blair’s part. After another video review in the third quarter, a UW drive was kept alive thanks to another targeting call, this time on defensive lineman Leki Fotu, which got him tossed and led to a Washington touchdown.

And on yet another video review, Washington’s Ty Jones was credited with a touchdown after the play was initially ruled incomplete.

That’s three calls — albeit all correctly — that went the Huskies’ way. Utah’s toughest matchup, it seemed was instant replay.

There were also some questions about UW’s running game. Gaskin, Washington’s all-time leading rusher, had just 128 yards on 32 carries through his first two games. Saturday? He had 143 yards on 30 carries — including a 38-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Considering Utah had the No. 1 defense in the country coming into the night, and had allowed just 81.5 yards per game through the first two weeks, that’s no small feat.

But anything Washington achieved offensively paled in comparison to what it did on the other side of the ball. Saturday night was about Washington’s defense.

Rice-Eccles Stadium is one of the more hostile venues in the Pac-12, and its fans are among the loudest in the conference. They were ready to explode on Saturday, but the Huskies’ ‘D’ just wouldn’t let them.

A second loss would have destroyed any chance Washington had at a College Football Playoff berth. Now, the Huskies are still in it.

They have the defense to thank for that.