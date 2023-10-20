Losses don’t happen very often for Washington these days, with the No. 5 Huskies sitting pretty atop the Pac-12 with a perfect 6-0 record and a dramatic comeback victory over rival Oregon under their belt.

But make no mistake — they remember the feeling of defeat.

The last time UW walked away on the short end was on Oct. 8, 2022, when the Huskies fell to Arizona State, 45-38. It was their second consecutive loss after a 40-32 defeat to UCLA the week before, and it pretty much ended UW’s chances at the Pac-12 title.

378 days later, the Huskies have a chance to right that wrong, when they take on the Sun Devils at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Husky Stadium, in the two squads’ final showdown as Pac-12 opponents. While the Huskies are headed to the Big Ten next season, Arizona State, Utah, and the University of Arizona are headed to the Big 12.

The two programs are headed in seemingly opposite directions, with UW currently on a 13-game winning streak, and one-win ASU the loser of its past five games. Still, the Huskies aren’t taking this one for granted. They haven’t forgotten how much last year’s loss stung.

“We remember that bad taste in our mouth that was left last year after that game,” wide receiver Rome Odunze said. “That game, we didn’t know it at the time, but it became kind of a pivotal part of our fall, … from the College Football Playoffs and the Pac-12 Championship. So for us, it’s kind of like a revenge.”

Odunze was his usual productive self against the Sun Devils in that contest, with a team-high nine receptions for 115 yards, as quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed 33 passes for 311 yards, while rushing for one touchdown. Running back Cam Davis rushed for three touchdowns and 77 yards, while Wayne Taulapapa had 51 yards and a score.

But the Huskies defense couldn’t stop backup ASU quarterback Trenton Bourguet from throwing for three touchdowns, and defensive back Jordan Clark intercepted a tipped pass from Penix for a 38-yard pick-six to help lead the Sun Devils to a victory.

“It doesn’t take much to realize what this game was a year ago, as far as the impact it had, looking back on the season” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “Knowing that it was one that certainly hurt our chances in having bigger opportunities, whether it be a conference championship game, or whatever it may be. But I also know that maybe that was the game that has really made us who we are.”

Who they are now, is a team with the most fearsome passing attack in all of college football.

The Huskies, led by the Heisman-favorite Penix, currently lead the nation with 424.7 passing yards per game, 71.4 yards ahead of second-place Colorado State.

Arizona State, meanwhile, is 47th in the nation with 258.5 yards per game through the air under first year head coach Kenny Dillingham, as the Sun Devils have been beset by injuries to their quarterbacks this season.

Star freshman Jaden Rashada, Bourguet, and sophomore Drew Pyne have all missed time with injuries, with Rashada currently rehabbing from an undisclosed issue that is expected to keep him out four-to-six weeks. Bourguet is the team’s leading passer with 726 yards, and will likely get the start on Saturday.

Overall, ASU’s offense is in tough shape. The Sun Devils rank 11th in the conference at 343.7 total offensive yards per game, and are dead last in the Pac-12 in rushing average, at 85.2 yards. Things are a bit better defensively, as ASU ranks fifth in the Pac-12 in total defense, and fourth in passing yards allowed.

To Odunze, one of the things that stuck most in his mind from the 2022 matchup in Tempe was the trash talk he heard from the Sun Devils, and he is eager to keep the ASU sideline quiet this time around.

“We’re gonna come out, you know, play physical, play violent and yeah, definitely in the back of our heads remembering all that trash talk that they were saying last year. But they ended up getting to the win,” Odunze said. “So for us, it’s just carrying that over to this game.”

Junior cornerback Mishael Powell missed the ASU game last year with an injury, but remembers that the team seemed to be in a funk — unable to do the things defensively that made them successful earlier in the season. While the trip to the desert ultimately ended in disappointment for UW, Powell isn’t thinking of Saturday as shot for revenge.

Instead, he wants the team to focus on this season. After all, the Huskies have plenty to play for in the here and now after last week’s thrilling win against the Ducks.

“I wouldn’t think of it as like a revenge game, but I’ll just say just raising the standard, you know?” Powell said. “Last week we had a standard, but we’re trying to go higher than we did last week. Last week game wasn’t perfect. So I think as long as we strive for perfection, you know, in anything that we do on this field, we’ll be good to go.”