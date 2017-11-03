Kickoff set for 7 p.m. Saturday at Husky Stadium.

UW GAME DAY

No. 12 Huskies (7-1, 4-1) vs. Oregon (5-4, 2-4)

7 p.m. Saturday at Husky Stadium.

TV: Fox Sports 1. Radio: KOMO-AM 1000/FM-97.7

LATEST LINE: Huskies favored by 17 points.

UW KEY PLAYERS

QB Jake Browning: 14 TD, 4 INT, 153.39 rating

RB Myles Gaskin: 131 carries, 795 yards, 9 TD

DL Vita Vea: 21 tackles, 3.0 sacks

S Taylor Rapp: 34 tackles, 2.0 TFL

OREGON KEY PLAYERS

QB Justin Herbert: 9 TD, 2 INT, 172.92 rating

RB Royce Freeman: 19 TD, 8 INT, 148.2 rating

DL Henry Mondeaux: 5.0 sacks

LB Troy Dye: 80 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 4.0 sacks

STRENGTH VS. STRENGTH: Washington again boasts one of the nation’s top defenses, and the Huskies lead the nation in holding opponents to 2.18 yards per rushing attempt. Oregon ranks among the best rushing offenses in the country, led by senior Royce Freeman, who ranks second all-time in the Pac-12 Conference with 5,242 yards rushing. The Ducks rushed for 347 yards in a 41-20 victory over Utah last week. The Huskies, meanwhile, have allowed a total of 292 yards rushing in five Pac-12 games.

SALVON COMING ON: The Huskies lost another offensive playmaker when freshman tight end Hunter Bryant injured his left leg against UCLA last week. UW’s other standout true freshman, running back Salvon Ahmed, had a breakthrough game last week vs. UCLA as the primary kickoff returner, with four returns for 161 yards (including an 82-yarder). He also had 40 yards rushing on six carries, and he could be an increasingly vital playmaker over the final month. “I think we’ve been doing a good job with him,” UW coach Chris Petersen said. “Just got to keep bringing him along. He’s been really productive with how we’ve used him.”

NOTES: The Huskies are 22-3 over their last 25 games. … UW hasn’t allowed more than 28 points in a game since the 2015 Heart of Dallas Bowl, a span of 22 games. … As of Thursday afternoon, UW had distributed about 67,200 tickets for the game. UW is looking for its first Husky Stadium sellout of the season. … Mariners play-by-play announcer Aaron Goldmith will be on the call for the Fox Sports 1 broadcast, joined by analysts A.J. Hawk and Danny Kanell.

PREDICTION: Huskies 38, Oregon 18.