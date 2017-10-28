The No. 12 Huskies used the ground game on Saturday to tally 44 points en route to a blowout win over UCLA at Husky Stadium.

Myles Gaskin rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown, Lavon Coleman added 94 yards and three scores, and the No. 12 Huskies did just about whatever they wanted in 44-23 rout of UCLA at Husky Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Washington’s defense was dominant as usual, sacking Josh Rosen four times in the first half before UCLA’s star quarterback had to leave the game in the third quarter with an apparent injury.

After their bye week, the Huskies (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) rebounded from their first loss of the season at Arizona State and built some momentum heading into next week’s rivalry game against Oregon.

The Huskies didn’t ask much of quarterback Jake Browning, who was 8-for-11 passing for 98 yards, all career lows. Instead, UW took advantage of the worst rushing defense in the FBS, rushing for more than 300 yards for the first time since gaining 378 yards against Oregon last year.

UCLA came into the game allowing 303 yards per game on the ground, worst in the country.

Rosen was 12-for-21 for 93 yards with one touchdown before exiting. UCLA, second in the Pac-12 in total offense and scoring offense, punted eight times and lost one fumble.

UW senior kicker Tristan Vizcaino, after a miserable first half of the season, regained his starting role and converted all three of his field-goal attempts, from 31, 26 and 24 yards. He also had a tackle on kickoff coverage.

Gaskin scored his touchdown on a 6-yard run late in the third quarter to give the Huskies a 37-9 lead.

Coleman added his third rushing touchdown, from 13 yards, in the fourth quarter to make it 44-16.

The Huskies lost standout freshman tight end Hunter Bryant to a leg injury in the first half. The severity of the injury was not immediately known.