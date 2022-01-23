Washington’s coaching staff knows what Aaron Dumas can do.

In a 34-7 Fresno State win over New Mexico on Nov. 13, 2021, Dumas — a true freshman running back — provided the Lobos’ only offensive spark, erupting for 143 rushing yards, 6.2 yards per carry and a touchdown. It was the most rushing yards in a game by a New Mexico running back since 2002, and enough to earn Dumas Mountain West Freshman of the Week honors.

With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that when Dumas entered the transfer portal on Jan. 6, new UW head coach Kalen DeBoer — formerly of Fresno State — offered less than two days later. And during a campus visit on Sunday, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Dumas announced a verbal commitment to Washington. He has three seasons of remaining eligibility.

An El Paso, Texas, native, Dumas comes with one season of impressive credentials. As a true freshman in 2021, he led 3-9 New Mexico in both rushing yards (658) and yards per carry (4.8), adding a pair of rushing touchdowns as well. The former Americas High School standout took home the program’s Reese Hill Award, presented to the Lobos’ top offensive player.

But now, he’ll have to prove himself in Pac-12 play. And there’s no guarantee Dumas will earn significant playing time, in a running back room already featuring junior Richard Newton, sophomore Cameron Davis and redshirt freshmen Jay’Veon Sunday, Sam Adams II, Caleb Berry and Emeka Megwa. Sixth-year seniors Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant both exhausted their eligibility in 2021.

Ranked as a three-star running back by 247Sports in the 2021 class, Dumas initially chose New Mexico over offers from Arizona State, Air Force, Arkansas State, Fresno State, Houston, San Diego State, SMU, UTEP, UTSA and more.

A total of five players have transferred into UW’s program this offseason — Dumas, Arizona State wide receiver Lonyatta “Junior” Alexander, Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr., UC Davis cornerback Jordan Perryman and Cerritos College linebacker Demario King.

Meanwhile, six Huskies have entered the transfer portal since DeBoer arrived at UW — wide receivers Terrell Bynum (USC) and Sawyer Racanelli (Montana), defensive tackle Sam “Taki” Taimani, linebacker Jackson Sirmon (Cal), outside linebacker Cooper McDonald (San Diego State) and tight end Mark Redman (San Diego State).

Despite having signed just five high school seniors in December — four-star wide receiver Germie Bernard (who has since enrolled at Michigan State), four-star tight end Ryan Otton, three-star offensive lineman Parker Brailsford, three-star outside linebacker Lance Holtzclaw and three-star wide receiver Denzel Boston — the Huskies also hope to add to their 2022 class in the cycle’s second signing day on February second.

But, as DeBoer continues to build his program, the transfer additions certainly help.

And judging by what he did against Fresno State, Dumas may help the Huskies sooner than later.