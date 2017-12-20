UW signed eight recruits on defense Wednesday, including four-star linebacker Ale Kaho.

The Washington Huskies on Wednesday signed one of the highest-ranked classes in program history, with 18 recruits signing National Letters of Intent.

Get to know the new Huskies on defense:

Defensive line

Draco Bynum, 6-4, 258, Wilsonville HS, Wilsonville, Ore.

Bio: Named the Northwest Oregon Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2017 … also made the all-league first team at both defensive line and tight end … helped lead the Wildcats to a 10-2 record and the semifinals of the 2017 Oregon 5A State championship … invited to play in the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Game … as a senior, made 41 stops on defense, with five sacks and six tackles for loss … also tallied eight catches for 182 yards and four touchdowns on offense … No. 13 strongside defensive end in the 247Sports composite rankings … the No. 40 defensive tackle in the country, according to ESPN.

Mosiah Nasili-Liu, 6-2, 281, Emerald Ridge HS, Puyallup

Bio: 2017 Tacoma News Tribune All-Area selection … saw time as a running back and tight end in addition to playing defensive line … rushed for 497 yards on 85 carries in 2017 … also caught six passes for 35 yards and notched 47 tackles and three forced fumbles as a senior … attended Northgate High in Walnut Creek, Calif., as a sophomore, playing running back, fullback and defensive end for the Broncos and helping them to the CIF North Coast Section Division II playoffs in 2015.

Sam Taimani, 6-2, 320, East HS, Salt Lake City

Bio: Known through most of his high school career by the last name Vakalahi … helped the Leopards to an 11-3 overall record … named to the Deseret News 6A all-state first team as an offensive guard … advanced all the way to the 6A state title game … as a junior, East went 14-0, cruised to the 6A state championship and a No. 18 final ranking in the USA Today national top 25 … also won the 6A state title as a sophomore in 2015, when the Leopards went 11-2 … spent time on the varsity as a freshman … named the No. 9 guard in the country by ESPN … 247sports.com’s No. 11 guard and No. 255 overall prospect in the country … ranked the No. 12 offensive guard and No. 213 overall recruit in the county by rivals.com.

Linebackers

Ale Kaho, 6-1, 218, Reno HS, Reno, Nev.

Bio: Named the High Desert League Player of the Year and also made first-team all-league at running back, defensive end and punter … also named to USA Today’s All-Northern Nevada first team … helped lead Reno to a 12-2 overall record and the semifinals of the NIAA 4A state playoffs … rushed for 515 yards on just the first Northern Nevada player ever to be invited to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl … also invited to play in the Under Armour All-American Game and the Polynesian Bowl … one of five finalists in the nation for the Polynesian Player of the Year … rated the No. 32 overall prospect in the nation and No. 2 inside linebacker in the country by 247sports … the No. 76 player in the nation and No. 5 linebacker in the nation, according to rivals.com.

Listen:

Yogi Roth of the Pac-12 Network talks about UW’s touted recruiting class with Adam Jude

Jackson Sirmon, 6-2, 224, Brentwood Academy, Brentwood, Tenn.

Bio: Won a state title in each of his two seasons at Brentwood … helped lead Eagles to a 12-0 record and the Division II Class AAA state championship as a senior … as a junior, Brentwood finished 10-2 and won the Division II Class AAA title … intercepted a pass with 25 seconds to go to secure the win in that state final, a 42-38 victory … named to the Tennessean All-Midstate first team as a junior … as a sophomore, attended Loyola High in Los Angeles, helping the Cubs to a 9-3 record and the CIF-Southern Section Pac 5 Division quarterfinals … ESPN’s No. 34 outside linebacker in the country … the No. 17 inside linebacker recruit in the country, according to rivals.com … rated the No. 225 player in the nation and No. 20 outside linebacker by 247sports.com … son of Peter Sirmon, a former Oregon and NFL linebacker who was an assistant coach at the UW in 2012 and 2013.

MJ Tafisi, 6-0, 224, Alta HS, West Jordan, Utah

Bio: Played middle linebacker and tight end at Alta … in 2017, helped Alta to a 6-5 record and the quarterfinals of the 5A state playoffs … as a senior, had 133 total tackles, including 19 for a loss and four interceptions … named to the Deseret News 5A all-state first team at middle linebacker in 2017 … had 200 tackles, 16 for a loss as a junior, when the Hawks went 11-2 and made it to the semifinals of the state 4A tournament … listed as the No. 20 ILB in the country by 247sports.com … ranked the No. 23 inside linebacker in the nation by ESPN and No. 24 by rivals.com.

Zion Tupuola-Fetui, 6-2, 250, Pearl City HS, Pearl City, Hawaii

Bio: Played defensive line and tight end at Pearl City … helped lead the Chargers to a 7-3 overall record and a 6-1 league mark as a senior in 2017 … named to the Honolulu Advertiser all-state team following his senior year … invited to play in the 2018 Polynesian Bowl all-star game … ESPN’s No. 75 outside linebacker prospect in the country and the No. 3 recruit in the state of Hawai’i … listed by 247sports.com as the No. 41 inside linebacker in the nation.

Secondary

Dominique Hampton, 6-2, 197, Centennial HS, Glendale, Ariz.

Bio: Had an interception and 59-yard touchdown reception in the Arizona 5A championship game to help Centennial win the 2017 title, the school’s third in four years … had an interception in the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals of the 5A championships, including a pick-six in the quarterfinals … recorded eight total interceptions … the Arizona Republic’s top-rated defensive back in the state … the No. 50 cornerback recruit in the country, according to 247sports.com.

— Compiled from UW reports/gohuskies.com.