Did we just witness Michael Penix Jr.’s Heisman moment?

Before thousands of Husky fans stampeded onto the field after UW’s stunning walkoff win over Oregon, the star senior quarterback had perhaps his defining moment in a UW career already full of them.

Trailing the Ducks by four, Penix heaved two perfect passes to take the Huskies 53 yards in 33 seconds, including a game-clinching touchdown pass to Rome Odunze.

The drive capped a wild, wire-to-wire contest with UW’s rivals that saw Penix duel fellow Heisman frontrunner Bo Nix to the finish. When the dust settled, Penix had thrown for four touchdowns and 302 yards, along with one interception. Nix, meanwhile, compiled 337 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns.

But it was Penix and the unbeaten Huskies who were left celebrating with their fans afterward.

Here’s what national media are saying about the win and Penix’s potential Heisman moment.

Rome Odunze’s balance and body control is otherworldly. Michael Penix Jr.’s touch is NOT normal! pic.twitter.com/bwfrjywzUQ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 14, 2023

❤️ pic.twitter.com/zYkBzk7yoY — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) October 14, 2023

Coach Pete watching the end of Washington-Oregon: pic.twitter.com/ImeBWHbBER — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 14, 2023

In 2022: Oregon's win probability was 92.5% before Penix to Taj Davis with 3:07 left.



In 2023: Oregon's win probability was 96.6%, WITH the football near midfield with a 33-29 lead, before the defense got the ball back to Penix & Co.



UW won both. #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/IxBSxpetr8 — Tony Castricone (@Castricone) October 15, 2023

What a battle between Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. 🔥



Penix Jr.: 22/37, 302 YDS, 4 TD, 1 INT

Nix: 33/44, 337 YDS, 2 TD pic.twitter.com/BX19BuKZSa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 14, 2023

Beat your biggest Rival ✅

Have a Heisman Moment ✅



HELLLL YEAH MICHAEL PENIX JR pic.twitter.com/cwd2OsWC54 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 14, 2023

Every Michael Penix deep ball pic.twitter.com/K6Z5J9mT6U — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 14, 2023

THAT was a Heisman Moment for Michael Penix Jr. BIG PENIX ENERGY! pic.twitter.com/WrlbUtsGcZ — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 14, 2023

Michael Penix brought to tears as his long journey has brought him to the top. Our purple king 👑 pic.twitter.com/PLAK4zDyCL — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 14, 2023

What a game! Congratulations to the unstoppable @UW_Football Huskies for their hard-fought victory over the impressive @oregonfootball Ducks! https://t.co/FaWjCTMirD — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) October 14, 2023

You got a game-winning drive, the biggest field rush I’ve seen at Husky Stadium, Michael Penix out here crying in the postgame interview, fans covering all 100 yards of that field… this is what college football is all about — alexSSN (@alexSSN) October 14, 2023

With tears in his eyes…After all Michael Penix Jr has been through…what a moment for him. ⁦@UW_Football⁩ ⁦@ESPNCFB⁩ pic.twitter.com/wumwQFNOIw — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) October 15, 2023

Michael Penix Jr. will end his UW career 2-0 against the Ducks, spearheading two of the most memorable wins in Husky history.



And while we're at it, that two-play touchdown drive while staring down defeat had Heisman written all over it. — Ethan Kilbreath (@EthanArles) October 14, 2023