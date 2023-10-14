Did we just witness Michael Penix Jr.’s Heisman moment?
Before thousands of Husky fans stampeded onto the field after UW’s stunning walkoff win over Oregon, the star senior quarterback had perhaps his defining moment in a UW career already full of them.
Trailing the Ducks by four, Penix heaved two perfect passes to take the Huskies 53 yards in 33 seconds, including a game-clinching touchdown pass to Rome Odunze.
The drive capped a wild, wire-to-wire contest with UW’s rivals that saw Penix duel fellow Heisman frontrunner Bo Nix to the finish. When the dust settled, Penix had thrown for four touchdowns and 302 yards, along with one interception. Nix, meanwhile, compiled 337 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns.
But it was Penix and the unbeaten Huskies who were left celebrating with their fans afterward.
Here’s what national media are saying about the win and Penix’s potential Heisman moment.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.