The running back breaks Bishop Sankey’s record in the first half of Saturday’s game with Utah.

Washington running back Myles Gaskin broke the school record with his 38th career rushing touchdown with a 9-yard run in the first quarter against Utah on Saturday night at Husky Stadium.

Gaskin, a junior from Lynnwood, tied Bishop Sankey’s record of 37 a week earlier with three touchdowns against Stanford.

Gaskin’s score Saturday night gave the Huskies an early 6-0 lead after a missed point-after try.

In the loss to Stanford, Gaskin became just the third UW back to rush for 1,000 yards three times, joining Napoleon Kaufman (1992-94) and Chris Polk (2009-11). Gaskin entered Saturday’s game third in UW history with 3,713 yards, trailing Kaufman (4,106) and Polk (4,049).

Murphy makes Pac-12 debut

Byron Murphy, the Huskies’ redshirt freshman cornerback, made his Pac-12 debut Saturday night after missing nearly two months with a broken foot.

A cornerback from Scottsdale, Ariz., Murphy was a rising star on the Huskies’ defense, posting two interceptions in his collegiate debut in UW’s season-opening victory at Rutgers. He had three pass breakups in three September starts.

He broke his foot during a practice leading up to the Huskies’ Sept. 23 Pac-12 opener at Colorado and missed the next seven games.

The Huskies have also been without their other outside cornerback, Jordan Miller, since a season-ending ankle injury last month.

Murphy returned to start at right corner on Saturday night.

Sophomore Myles Bryant, who started the past three games at outside corner, returned to his usual spot as the nickelback against Utah.

Note

• As part of their Salute to Service tribute, the Huskies wore an American flag emblazoned inside the “W” on their gold helmets Saturday night.