Myles Gaskin finished with 75 yards to surpass Husky legend Napoleon Kaufman and become the Huskies' all-time rushing king.

Myles Gaskin took a handoff from Jake Browning at the 50-yard line, cut left and raced for a first down to the Auburn 25-yard line midway through the third quarter. With that run, Gaskin surpassed Napoleon Kaufman to become the Huskies’ all-time rushing king.

“I’m very thankful to the O-line and all of the O-lines I’ve played behind,” Gaskin said. “It means a lot to be afforded the opportunities that I’ve had here. I’m just happy.”

Gaskin came into the game needing 52 yards to eclipse Kaufman’s 24-year-old mark. He finished with 75 yards on 17 carries Saturday. He now has 4,130 yards in his career, making him the NCAA’s active rushing leader.

Kaufman tweeted: “It’s been my pleasure to have the UW rushing record. … (Myles) is a straight BALLER and him being a Seattle native makes it even sweeter Congratulations (Myles)… you’ve earned it.”

