Jake Browning and Taylor Rapp named co-winners of the Husky Excellence Award.

Senior running back Myles Gaskin and senior linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven were named Washington’s offensive and defensive most outstanding players during the Huskies’ awards banquet held Sunday afternoon.

Senior safety JoJo McIntosh won the 111th Guy Flaherty Most Inspirational Award, the Huskies’ oldest and most prestigious award. McIntosh also won the Tyee Sports Council Community Service Award.

Gaskin, from Lynnwood, earned offensive MVP honors for the second year in a row. In the Apple Cup, Gaskin became the first player in Pac-12 history to rush for 1,000 yards in four straight seasons, and he enters the Rose Bowl with 5,202 rushing yards and 55 rushing touchdowns, both the third-highest totals in Pac-12 history.

Burr-Kirven, a senior linebacker from Menlo Park, Calif., led the Husky defense with 165 tackles, most by a Husky in three decades. One of four finalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy and the Pac-12’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Burr-Kirven is a leading candidate for Pat Tillman Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, which will be announced this week.

Senior quarterback Jake Browning and junior safety Taylor Rapp were named co-winners of the Husky Excellence Award.

Senior Kaleb McGary won the John P. Angel Offensive Lineman of the Year, and senior Greg Gaines was named winner of the L. Wait Rising Defensive Lineman of the Year for the third year in a row.

Right guard Jaxson Kirkland and tight end Cade Otton shared the Travis Spring Freshman of the Year Award.

Senior cornerback Jordan Miller won the Don James Perseverance Award, and sophomore cornerback Byron Murphy won the Chuck Niemi Big Hit Award (at Utah) and the Earle T. Glant Tough Husky Award.

Sophomore defensive back Elijah Molden was named the special teams most valuable player.

A full list of award-winners:

Guy Flaherty Most Inspirational

Jojo McIntosh

Most Outstanding Offensive Player

Myles Gaskin

Most Outstanding Defensive Player

Ben Burr-Kirven

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player

Elijah Molden

Husky Excellence Award

Jake Browning & Taylor Rapp

Don James Perseverance Award

Jordan Miller

101 Club Academic Award

Tevis Bartlett

Academic Achievement Award

Jaylen Johnson & Shane Bowman

John P. Angel Offensive Lineman of the Year

Kaleb McGary

L. Wait Rising Defensive Lineman of the Year

Greg Gaines

Earle T. Glant Tough Husky

Byron Murphy

Chuck Niemi Big Hit Award

Byron Murphy (at Utah)

Tyee Sports Council Community Service Award

JoJo McIntosh

Bob Jarvis Offensive Scout Squad MVP

Jacob Eason

Mark Drennan Defensive Scout Squad MVP

Edefuan Ulofoshio

Brian Stapp Special Teams Scout Squad MVP

Jack Westover

Travis Spring Most Outstanding Freshmen

Jaxson Kirkland & Cade Otton

Husky Fever 12th Man Award

Nick Harris

Iron Husky Award

Drew Sample

Iron Pup Award

Colson Yankoff & Mosiah Nasili-Liu

Apple Cup Play of the Game

Myles Gaskin

Kurt Gegner Memorial Award

Matt Hanna (equipment), Taylor Koch (video), Tanner Hata (training room)