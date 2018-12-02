Jake Browning and Taylor Rapp named co-winners of the Husky Excellence Award.
Senior running back Myles Gaskin and senior linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven were named Washington’s offensive and defensive most outstanding players during the Huskies’ awards banquet held Sunday afternoon.
Senior safety JoJo McIntosh won the 111th Guy Flaherty Most Inspirational Award, the Huskies’ oldest and most prestigious award. McIntosh also won the Tyee Sports Council Community Service Award.
Gaskin, from Lynnwood, earned offensive MVP honors for the second year in a row. In the Apple Cup, Gaskin became the first player in Pac-12 history to rush for 1,000 yards in four straight seasons, and he enters the Rose Bowl with 5,202 rushing yards and 55 rushing touchdowns, both the third-highest totals in Pac-12 history.
Burr-Kirven, a senior linebacker from Menlo Park, Calif., led the Husky defense with 165 tackles, most by a Husky in three decades. One of four finalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy and the Pac-12’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Burr-Kirven is a leading candidate for Pat Tillman Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, which will be announced this week.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Boos, defense and empty seats: National media reacts to UW's Pac-12 championship game win
- Rose Gold: UW Huskies ride defense to Pac-12 title and trip to Rose Bowl
- Rose Bowl matchup is set: Washington and Ohio State to square off in traditional New Year's pairing
- Watch: Seahawks recreate 'The Tip' after scoring first touchdown against Richard Sherman-led 49ers
- Dark days are ahead for Mariners, but rebuild is right decision | Larry Stone
Senior quarterback Jake Browning and junior safety Taylor Rapp were named co-winners of the Husky Excellence Award.
Senior Kaleb McGary won the John P. Angel Offensive Lineman of the Year, and senior Greg Gaines was named winner of the L. Wait Rising Defensive Lineman of the Year for the third year in a row.
Right guard Jaxson Kirkland and tight end Cade Otton shared the Travis Spring Freshman of the Year Award.
Senior cornerback Jordan Miller won the Don James Perseverance Award, and sophomore cornerback Byron Murphy won the Chuck Niemi Big Hit Award (at Utah) and the Earle T. Glant Tough Husky Award.
Sophomore defensive back Elijah Molden was named the special teams most valuable player.
A full list of award-winners:
Guy Flaherty Most Inspirational
Jojo McIntosh
Most Outstanding Offensive Player
Myles Gaskin
Most Outstanding Defensive Player
Ben Burr-Kirven
Most Outstanding Special Teams Player
Elijah Molden
Husky Excellence Award
Jake Browning & Taylor Rapp
Don James Perseverance Award
Jordan Miller
101 Club Academic Award
Tevis Bartlett
Academic Achievement Award
Jaylen Johnson & Shane Bowman
John P. Angel Offensive Lineman of the Year
Kaleb McGary
L. Wait Rising Defensive Lineman of the Year
Greg Gaines
Earle T. Glant Tough Husky
Byron Murphy
Chuck Niemi Big Hit Award
Byron Murphy (at Utah)
Tyee Sports Council Community Service Award
JoJo McIntosh
Bob Jarvis Offensive Scout Squad MVP
Jacob Eason
Mark Drennan Defensive Scout Squad MVP
Edefuan Ulofoshio
Brian Stapp Special Teams Scout Squad MVP
Jack Westover
Travis Spring Most Outstanding Freshmen
Jaxson Kirkland & Cade Otton
Husky Fever 12th Man Award
Nick Harris
Iron Husky Award
Drew Sample
Iron Pup Award
Colson Yankoff & Mosiah Nasili-Liu
Apple Cup Play of the Game
Myles Gaskin
Kurt Gegner Memorial Award
Matt Hanna (equipment), Taylor Koch (video), Tanner Hata (training room)
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.